This is the last weekend before the 2023 NFL Draft. Finally.

We have waited a long time to see what the Dallas Cowboys are going to do and how they are going to add to their already-impressive work this offseason. Will the board break their way? Could we possibly see a trade? The possibilities truly are endless.

Interestingly this past week was full of some news concerning America’s Team as Terence Steele signed his RFA tender and the Cowboys exercised CeeDee Lamb’s fifth-year option. On the latest episode of The World’s Team, hosts Meg Murray and Paul Stewart discussed it all as well as the temperature as Draft Week gets set to begin.

