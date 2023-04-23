The NFL Draft is next week. It is undeniably one of the most important stretches of days as far as success (or failure) in the National Football League is concerned. Needless to say, the stakes are high.

With the draft quickly approaching we wanted to poll the masses on something a bit peculiar: What is the most ridiculous thing you believe about the NFL draft?

To be clear here, we are not necessarily talking about conspiracy theories or anything of the sort, but something that is a little out there that you believe to be true with every fiber of your being. Maybe you believe in avoiding secondary players from the Big 12 or that defensive lineman out of the SEC are just built different. You can take this in any direction that you want.

As my example, I will use something a little bit specific and say that I am starting to believe that the Cowboys are going to wind up with a defender from LSU. This, in and of itself, is not necessarily weird but the why behind my answer is what is unique.

On Friday afternoon Dallas Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones was on 105.3 The Fan and was asked how much input current players have on draft selections (as in do players lobby for certain selections either seriously or in good fun). He said it was all really casual and then noted that the team does ask players on their roster about teammates they may have had in the past that they are evaluating. On his own he brought up Damone Clark and LSU.

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones on @1053thefan was asked how much input current players have in terms of who the team maybe winds up drafting.



He said it is a casual thing, etc etc, but did on his own specifically bring up Damone Clark and LSU defenders as his example. Interesting. — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) April 21, 2023

You cannot convince me that the Cowboys are not walking away from this thing without a former Tiger teammate of Damone Clark’s. You can’t. I’m sorry. That is just the way that it is.

So that being said, what is your thing?