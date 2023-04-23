Here’s a list of Cowboys who are due to cash in very soon with the club.

Center Tyler Biadasz This deal may have to wait to see who the Cowboys draft, but if the team believes Biadasz is their answer at center, locking him up to a long-term deal would be good business. Biadasz has been the starting center for the last two seasons and continues to improve, making his first Pro Bowl in 2022 as a down-line replacement. Biadasz has been the unsung hero on the offensive line in the last two seasons, starting every game, playing 2,268 snaps, and not given up a sack (according to PFF). He was once considered the weak link of the unit, but the four-year veteran become a reliable part of the rebuild upfront. The team has been looking into interior offensive linemen in the draft, but Biadasz’s play has made center less of a need. The Cowboys are in good hands with Biadasz in the middle and extending him now could make it clear that he’s in their future plans. QB Dak Prescott By re-signing the QB now, the team can stop Prescott from playing 2024 on the last year of his deal, which would give him the upper hand in negotiations. The Cowboys can’t tag Prescott as a condition of his current deal and waiting to sign him may cost the team valuable salary cap dollars. Dallas surely doesn’t want Prescott to play out the last year of the deal and then hit free agency where the price for a top-tier QB would be costlier than the team wants to pay. The organization should also want to extend Prescott before the Cincinnati Bengals re-sign QB Joe Burrow, the Los Angeles Chargers extend QB Justin Herbert or the Baltimore Ravens (or another team) pony up for QB Lamar Jackson. The Cowboys have already waited too long and have seen the rival Philadelphia Eagles extend QB Jalen Hurts to a mega deal and watched the New Orleans Saints sign QB Derek Carr to a big payday. Waiting until any other deal is done is risking the cost to keep Prescott going higher. Signing Prescott now also allows the team to free up money in the short-term to use on improving the team around him.It’s not easy to find franchise quarterbacks, but the Cowboys have one and he’s still in the prime of his career. Getting a deal done now with Prescott would be ideal for the team, and presumably, save them money in the long run. The cost for QBs never goes down, it always goes up, and extending Prescott this offseason is the best thing for the organization.

The Dallas Cowboys took care of an important order of business, officially getting Terence Steele under contract. The former undrafted free agent has undergone rehab to return from injury and the team hopes his return can give the offensive line a boost.

Terence Steele is currently rehabbing from a torn ACL and MCL he suffered in early December. According to Dallas Cowboys Executive Vice President Stephen Jones, Steele is expected to be ready by training camp. Of course, the term “ready” may be somewhat open to interpretation. According to reports, Steele’s injury required reconstructive knee surgery. Medical and fitness experts contend that recovering from that type of procedure for an ACL alone should take 8-10 months. It could take a year or longer to feel “normal” after such an injury, procedure, and rehab. There has also been talk of Terence Steele being a swing tackle or playing at the left guardposition when he returns. This was off-putting to many fans who see Steele as being the most impactful when he’s in the right tackle position. The difference in the Cowboys’ run game was noticeable without Steele in that spot. Speculation has surfaced that the possibility of moving Steele to different positions could be an attempt by the Cowboys’ front office to suppress his value as a player.

The prospect of the Cowboys selecting a tight end with their first pick next Thursday has becomee a hot topic. However, here’s a comprehensive look at the Cowboys history of drafting tight ends.

The Cowboys already possess two young tight ends that each had strong rookie seasons a year ago in fourth-round pick Jake Ferguson and UDFA Peyton Hendershot. They could very easily justify allowing those two to continue to grow and blossom in Year 2. And history would tell you that the Cowboys simply don’t draft tight ends in the first round all that often. You would have to go all the way back to 1973 to find one of two tight ends the Cowboys have selected in the first round with Billy Joe Dupree, with the other being David LaFleur in 1997. Both had vastly different levels of success, sure. The only two other tight ends of note that the Cowboys drafted inside of the top three rounds in the last 20 years? Jason Witten in 2003 (third round) and Martellus Bennett in 2008 (second round.) For those keeping score, that’s two tight ends drafted in the first round over the franchise’s 63-year history. If you zoom out and look at tight ends drafted in the first round since 2000, there have been more than enough success stories (Dallas Clark, Kellen Winslow, Vernon Davis, Greg Olsen just to name a few). Then there are the other players who had solid careers and proved to be fairly productive (Todd Heap, Ben Watson, Heath Miller, etc.) Now let’s go back under the microscope with the Cowboys. With Mike McCarthy now calling the plays in concert with new offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer helping build out his West Coast system, tight ends can prove to be very valuable in a scheme that is reliant on the quick-passing game.

The skinny on Sooners receiver, Marvin Mims.

Route Running: Mims is one of the best route runners in this draft. He’s exceptional at adjusting his routes to the coverage he’s facing, especially against zone coverage. Mims recognizes the zone concepts and knows how to break off his routes to occupy the gaps. He’s especially talented at winning on vertical routes, setting up defenders early in the route before exploding down the field. Hands: Mims has inconsistent hands, at times bobbling the pass or turning into a body catcher, but he generally makes the catch. His four drops in 2022 were the most he’s ever had in a season, and he still had one of the lowest drop rates in the nation. His hands aren’t as reliable as they could be, but it’s rarely a problem. Playmaking Ability: He is a playmaker through and through. He averaged over 20 yards per catch in each of the last two seasons despite a high volume of targets. He is a deep ball specialist, tallying the fourth most receptions of 20 yards or more while averaging a ridiculous 34.9 yards in average depth of target on deep throws. Mims is more than just a deep ball playmaker, but he’s especially good at stretching defenses vertically. Release: The type of offense that Oklahoma runs naturally provides a lot of free releases for its receivers, and Mims’ verticality only added to that. There aren’t too many examples of him going against press coverage, but he has the route running and athleticism to win in a variety of ways without being moved to a slot-only role. Run After Catch: If it weren’t for his prowess as a deep threat, Mims’ ability after the catch would be his best trait. His opportunities were limited because so many of his targets came downfield, but he is incredibly adept as a runner after the catch. He averaged 8.1 yards after the catch per reception in 2022, second best among this class. That makes him a dangerous weapon all over the field, and not just a deep threat guy.

