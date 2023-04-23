Dallas Cowboys fifth-round picks (2013-2022)

The NFL Draft, similar to life, is often like a box of chocolates.

It is so difficult to know what you are going to get when you select players to join your football team. Obviously odds of success in the draft shrink the further along you go in it, but hitting on later-round picks is essential if you want to build a truly deep roster.

Over the last decade the Dallas Cowboys have had a bit of success in the fourth round, but not as much the next time that they are up. Last season’s fifth-round group brought in promising cornerback DaRon Bland as well as a potential linebacker of the future in Damone Clark, we will see what Matt Waletzko winds up to be and it was a huge bummer to see John Ridgeway wind up in Washington of all places, but for most of the last decade the round has had potential that was never truly realized for Dallas.

To be clear it is not practical to expect high levels of success in the fifth round which is why drafting players like Clark in it specifically is a good idea. You are not quite throwing darts, but you are taking educated guesses and hoping to hit.

Hopefully the Cowboys continue to do that next week.