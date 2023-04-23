Dallas Cowboys sixth-round picks (2013-2022)

One of the best things that the Dallas Cowboys did this offseason was signing safety Donovan Wilson to a brand new contract. A very well-deserved one, I might add.

It feels like forever ago now, but the Cowboys found Donovan Wilson all the way back in the 2019 NFL Draft. To be more specific the Cowboys found Wilson in the sixth round of that draft and that he earned a big-time second contract with the team speaks to how far he has come as a player.

Interestingly the Cowboys have taken a number of safeties in the sixth round over the last decade and gotten production (to varying degrees) from all of them. Dallas only has one sixth-round pick this year when they have had up to four in recent history (2016), but it is a round where they are traditionally very good at identifying talent.

Fingers crossed that trend continues this year.