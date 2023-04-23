Dallas Cowboys seventh-round picks (2013-2022)

It is not fair or rational to expect an NFL team to hit on a seventh-round pick. We can admit that.

This reality has bore itself out for the Dallas Cowboys over the last decade as they have not really found a significant contributor in the final round of the NFL Draft. To be clear the Cowboys have an interesting guard option in our present moment in Matt Farniok who they found in the seventh, but to a certain degree Dallas has had more hits with undrafted free agency than they have in the seventh round.

That is not to say that there have not been memorable players who the Cowboys took in the seventh round. Everybody remembers Ben DiNucci and the start that he wound up making during his rookie season. Bo Scarbrough was one of the more notable players in the world of college football and broke a long-standing streak that Dallas had in not taking players from Alabama.

Time will tell who the Cowboys draft in the seventh round this year or even if they draft anyone there at all.