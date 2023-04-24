We continue with our 2023 NFL Draft draft prospect review of players that could interest the Dallas Cowboys. Today we look at linebacker DeMarvion Overshown from the Texas Longhorns.

Previous prospect reviews:

DT Bryan Bresee

CB Kelee Ringo

LB Andre Carter II

CB Joey Porter Jr

WR Jalin Hyatt

OG O’Cyrus Torrence

RB Bijan Robinson

C John Michael Schmitz

RB Devon Achane

CB Devon Witherspoon

RB Jahmyr Gibbs

TE Darnell Washington

DE Will McDonald IV

CB Emmanuel Forbes

iOL Steve Avila

WR Quentin Johnson

LB Trenton Simpson

TE Michael Mayers

DeMarvion Overshown was a four-star recruit out of high school and the sixth-highest graded safety in his class. He received 26 offers but chose to stay in his home state and enrolled with the Texas Longhorns in 2018.

In his freshman year, Overshown played only one snap making one tackle at the cornerback position.

As a sophomore in 2019, Overshown saw more action playing 248 snaps at both linebacker and safety. He made 18 tackles and seven tackles for loss while adding an interception and three passes defensed. On pass rush plays Overshown created five pressures, two sacks and one forced fumble.

In 2020, Overshown played 638 snaps for the Longhorns all at the linebacker positions. He had 60 tackles, eight tackles for loss while adding seven passes defensed and two interceptions. When pass rushing, he had seven pressures, one sack and two forced fumbles.

As a senior, Overshown played 530 snaps on defense. He had 74 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and two passes defensed. On pass plays he had 15 pressures, two sacks and made two fumble recoveries.

In 2022, Overshown played a fifth-year for the Longhorns with 712 snaps on defense. He made 96 tackles, ten tackles for loss and five passes defensed. As a rusher he had 23 pressures and four sacks. His best game came in Week 13 against Baylor when he made ten tackles, one sack and eight defensive stops at the linebacker position.

DeMarvion Overshown

Texas Longhorns

Senior

4-star high school recruit

Height- 6’3”

Weight- 229

Hands- 9 1/2

Arm Length- 32 1/4

Wingspan- 78 1/4

NFL Combine/Pro Day:

10-Yard Split- 1.59s (CM)

40-Yard Time- 4.56s (CM)

Vert- 36.5” (PD)

Broad- 124 (CM)

Bench- 15 (CM)

Shuttle- 4.47s (PD)

3C- 7.17s (PD)

Awards:

2022- First-Team BIG12

Scorecard:

Overall- 79.4/100

Tackling- 70/100

Run Defense- 70/100

Pass Rush- 79/100

Coverage- 77/100

Speed- 90/100

Strength- 71/100

Acceleration- 96/100

Agility- 69/100

THE GOOD

His mindset for playing the linebacker position after playing defensive back was a perfect fit.

Has elite levels of burst and acceleration to break through the line.

His speed on the height-weight chart puts him in the elite category and it’s noticeable on the field.

Does a great job at getting skinny when firing through the hole as a rusher or to get to the ball carrier.

His experience as a defensive back helps him when asked to drop in coverage.

Very good bend and flexibility to win around the edge.

Has a wide reach and wingspan to grab hold of the ball carrier.

Uses his arm length well and shows good aggression with his hands to help him disengage blocks.

His size, speed and change-of-direction skills are great when covering tight ends.

THE BAD

Bites too easily on play fakes and play-action.

Needs better read and react skills against the run.

Would expect cleaner route recognition skills given his experience at defensive back. His career passer rating allowed is 94.6.

Limited pass rush tools.

If he doesn’t win on his burst and speed then his pass rush plan stalls.

Lacks upper body strength.

If linemen get into his body he lacks the power to free himself.

Not powerful enough to play as a thumper or traditional inside linebacker, needs freedom of movement to maximize his skills.

Lacks consistency in bringing the ball carrier down.

THE FIT

DeMarvion Overshown has an impressive athletic profile that will appeal to most NFL teams. His move from safety to linebacker proved to not only be good for his skill set but also the role seemed to fit him better mentally. His temperament and understanding for the role at linebacker came on quickly and he soon found he was much more natural at the position than he expected. He’s a hard-hitting tackler that thrives on aggression and speed. His experience as a defensive back helps him drop in cover showing loose hips and good agility to make a play on the ball. His issues come from strength. To ask him to play as a true linebacker will kill his game and he lacks power to shed blocks. This limits his ability to tackle the ball carrier and also make a play in the backfield. Where Overshown will be best is for a team willing to allow him to use his speed and burst freely and not get caught up in the trash at the line.

Fourth-round grade

(All scout consensus ranking: 111th)

COWBOYS COMPARISON

Dexter Coakley