The 2023 NFL Draft is almost here, and months of rampant speculation and smoke screens galore will come to an end. This year’s draft seems to have unprecedented level of uncertainty, even around the top picks, which makes it no small task trying to predict what each team will end up doing. Nevertheless, here’s how things could shake out for the Cowboys.
First Round:
1. Carolina Panthers (from CHI): Bryce Young, QB - Alabama
The Panthers didn’t trade up to the top spot to not find their franchise quarterback, but the question is which one they’ll settle on. Bryce Young is considered the best of the bunch, and smart money is on the Panthers embracing Occam’s razor and taking Young.
2. Houston Texans: Will Anderson, EDGE - Alabama
Adam Schefter recently hinted that the Texans view Bryce Young as the only quarterback they’re interested in this year, at least in the first round. It’s possible that they punt on the position once again and simply take the game-wrecking pass rusher Will Anderson. After all, he’d become an immediate star in head coach DeMeco Ryans’ defense.
3. Atlanta Falcons (from AZ): CJ Stroud, QB - Ohio State
***MOCK TRADE***
AZ gets: 2023 1st (8th overall), 2023 3rd (75th overall), 2023 4th (113th overall)
ATL gets: 2023 1st (3rd overall)
The Cardinals have been fielding offers for this pick for a while now, and when Houston passes on C.J. Stroud they’ll be unable to say no. In this case, it’s Atlanta moving up for the talented passer. The Falcons have made an assortment of aggressive moves lately, perhaps a sign they feel they can compete for a wide open NFC South. Figuring out the quarterback position is a big step towards that goal.
4. Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Richardson, QB - Florida
This one feels like the best fit for any of these quarterbacks. New head coach Shane Steichen loves to go vertical and just turned Jalen Hurts into an MVP candidate by using his legs. Anthony Richardson has the strongest arm of anyone in this draft and easily posted the best 40-yard dash of any quarterback at the combine. This is a match made in heaven.
5. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN): Tyree Wilson, EDGE - Texas Tech
The Seahawks are seriously lacking in the pass rush department, so Tyree Wilson becomes an obvious pick at this point. Wilson is a huge, raw prospect with a sky high ceiling. Those are exactly the types of players Seattle loves betting on.
6. Detroit Lions (from LAR): Devon Witherspoon, CB - Illinois
Rumors persist that the Lions aren’t comfortable with Jalen Carter’s off-field issues, despite him playing a position of need for them. Corner is also a need, even after signing several free agents, so Detroit makes the safe pick and lands Devon Witherspoon, whose combination of talent and alpha dog mentality will be a perfect fit in that locker room.
7. Las Vegas Raiders: Christian Gonzalez, CB - Oregon
The Raiders have quite a few needs on defense after finishing 31st in defensive DVOA last year. Christian Gonzalez is a perfect combination of size, length, and athleticism and should be a no-brainer for the Raiders.
8. Arizona Cardinals (from ATL): Lukas Van Ness, EDGE - Iowa
Had the Cardinals stayed put, they likely would’ve gone for Tyree Wilson. But the ability to trade down and still land a powerful edge rusher in Lukas Van Ness makes them more comfortable in doing so. Van Ness is an ideal fit in new head coach Jonathan Gannon’s defense.
9. Chicago Bears (from CAR): Jalen Carter, iDL - Georgia
The Bears would not be criticized for going offensive line here, with every prospect still on the board. But Jalen Carter was arguably the top prospect in the draft before his off-field issues became public, and the 3-technique is a vital role in head coach Matt Eberflus’ defense. Landing Carter here is not only great value, but could propel the Bears forward as a team.
10. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO): Nolan Smith, EDGE - Georgia
The Eagles are getting close to a point where they’ll need to inject youth into their EDGE room, and Howie Roseman prefers to address needs before they’re dire needs. Nolan Smith is a ridiculously athletic pass rusher who would form a fearsome duo with Haason Reddick in the long run.
11. Tennessee Titans: Paris Johnson, OT - Ohio State
The Titans moved on from left tackle Taylor Lewan, signing Andre Dillard to be his replacement. But when Paris Johnson falls to them at 11, head coach Mike Vrabel - who, of course, has strong ties to his alma mater, Ohio State - won’t be able to resist.
12. Houston Texans (from CLE): Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR - Ohio State
The Texans didn’t land a quarterback at two, but that doesn’t change their dire need for a receiver. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is an exceptional route runner and playmaker, and he’ll immediately become the top dog in Houston regardless of who’s throwing him the football.
13. New York Jets: Peter Skoronski, OT - Northwestern
At some point, Aaron Rodgers will officially become a Jet, and New York will need to protect the 39 year old who hates taking shots. Peter Skoronski has been on NFL radars for quite a while now, and he’d be a great addition to this Jets offensive line.
14. New England Patriots: Darnell Wright, OT - Tennessee
The Patriots have questions at tackle, namely whether Trent Brown will play on the left or right, and who will be taking the spot opposite him. That makes Darnell Wright, who has experience playing both tackle spots at a high level, an easy target.
15. Green Bay Packers: Adetomiwa Adebawore, EDGE - Northwestern
There’s a litany of directions the Packers could go for this pick, but beefing up their defense makes the most sense. Adetomiwa Adebawore has captured scouts’ attention after his stellar show at the combine, and his size makes him an intriguing chess piece for any coordinator.
16. Washington Commanders: Dalton Kincaid, TE - Utah
Eric Bieniemy is running the offense in Washington now, and he knows from his time in Kansas City how valuable it is to have a tight end with elite pass catching skills. Dalton Kincaid is the second best receiver in this draft, and he’ll become a vital weapon for the Commanders offense.
17. Pittsburgh Steelers: Broderick Jones, OT - Georgia
The Steelers believe they have their quarterback in Kenny Pickett, who had a very promising rookie year. Now they just need to keep him upright. Pittsburgh upgraded their interior of the line by signing Isaac Seumalo and Nate Herbig, but left tackle is still an issue. Broderick Jones is a physically imposing presence who should slot in nicely as Pickett’s blindside protector.
18. Detroit Lions: Calijah Kancey, iDL - Pitt
The Lions passed on Jalen Carter earlier, but they still manage to land the second best interior defensive lineman in the draft. Calijah Kancey is a bit undersized, but he’s an athletic disruptor as a pass rusher who can solidify a very strong defensive line for Detroit.
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Bryan Bresee, iDL - Clemson
The Buccaneers seem to be entering a rebuild of sorts, making it difficult to predict where they go with this pick. Bryan Bresee is a versatile weapon on the defensive line with loads of potential, and head coach Todd Bowles may just pound the table for such a talent.
20. Seattle Seahawks: Will Levis, QB - Kentucky
The Seahawks extended Geno Smith after his stellar season, but the quarterback - who will turn 33 during this season - is not a long term answer. Will Levis drops in the draft for a few reasons, but his high ceiling as a passer and familiarity with the Seahawks offense - Levis ran a variant of this scheme at Kentucky - makes it hard to turn down the opportunity here.
21. Los Angeles Chargers: Quentin Johnston, WR - TCU
The Chargers lack speed right now, which is why Quentin Johnston makes so much sense. He’s very fast for his size, making him a legitimate downfield threat with both burner speed and contested catch ability. That’s exactly what Justin Herbert needs right now.
22. Baltimore Ravens: Joey Porter, Jr., CB - Penn State
The Ravens might have more pressing concerns on offense right now, but they’ve never been one to turn down a talented player falling to them. Joey Porter Jr. should go much earlier than this, but Baltimore would be very wise to bring him into the fold.
23. Minnesota Vikings: Brian Branch, S - Alabama
New Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores craves versatility, and there are few defenders with more versatility in this draft than Brian Branch. Listed as a safety, Branch spent most of his time in the slot, handling a wide variety of duties for the Crimson Tide. He’ll fit seamlessly into a similar role for Flores.
24. Arizona Cardinals (from JAX): Bijan Robinson, RB - Texas
***MOCK TRADE***
JAX gets: 2023 2nd (34th overall), 2023 3rd (75th overall)
AZ gets: 2023 1st (24th overall), 2023 3rd (88th overall)
After trading down earlier in the draft, the Cardinals use some of that ammunition to trade back up into the end of the first round and land Bijan Robinson, the best running back to come into the NFL in several years. With new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing coming from a run-heavy scheme in Cleveland, and Kyler Murray likely to miss the first half of the season, Robinson makes a ton of sense as the focal point of this Cardinals offense in 2023.
25. New York Giants: Jordan Addison, WR - USC
The Giants hitched their wagon to Daniel Jones for the next four years despite some apprehensions, so now they need to surround him with as much talent as possible. They’ve already signed Parris Campbell and Jamison Crowder and traded for Darren Waller, but that doesn’t mean they’ll pass up the highly productive Jordan Addison.
26. Dallas Cowboys: Steve Avila, iOL- TCU
The Cowboys have done an excellent job of addressing their weaknesses this offseason by trading for both Brandin Cooks and Stephon Gilmore while re-signing their most important free agents. That puts them in a position to take the best player available at a position of need, and in this case that’s Steve Avila (full scouting report here).
Much like Tyler Smith a year ago, this will be considered a reach by some, but Avila won’t last much longer here. He’s started at left guard, center, and right tackle with some exposure at right guard as well. The versatility alone makes Avila a value pick, and the Cowboys will fall in love with the idea of playing him at left guard next to Tyler Smith at left tackle.
27. Buffalo Bills: Deonte Banks, CB - Maryland
The Bills don’t have many glaring needs, so they can afford to go best player available here. Deonte Banks put on a show at the combine, and he’s got great upside at the next level. Buffalo won’t need him to play right away, but Banks can become an impact player down the road.
28. Cincinnati Bengals: Michael Mayer, TE - Notre Dame
Surrounding Joe Burrow with weapons is the best recipe for the Bengals, and Michael Mayer fits their profile to a tee. He’s the most well-rounded tight end prospect in the draft, offering solid blocking and pass catching skills, which is what this scheme requires of the position.
29. New Orleans Saints (from SF): Luke Musgrave, TE - Oregon State
The Saints landed Derek Carr to fill their quarterback hole, and Carr’s best years came when throwing to Darren Waller. Luke Musgrave is very similar to Waller, offering tons of athleticism and pass catching skills, and should become an early favorite of Carr.
30. Philadelphia Eagles: Zay Flowers, WR - Boston College
The Eagles lost their offensive coordinator to a head coaching job, so the best way to fight regression is to upgrade their cache of weapons. Zay Flowers is a speed demon that will create problems for opposing defenses, and his lack of size will be easier to overcome playing alongside A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith.
31. Kansas City Chiefs: Myles Murphy, EDGE - Clemson
Myles Murphy never really hit his potential at Clemson, but the edge rusher is oozing with power and athleticism. In Kansas City, Murphy would be part of a rotation that would allow him to continue growing, and if he reaches his lofty ceiling then this will end up being a steal for the Chiefs.
Second Round
32. Pittsburgh Steelers (from CHI): Jack Campbell, LB - Iowa
33. Houston Texans: Mazi Smith, iDL - Michigan
34. Jacksonville Jaguars (from AZ): Kelee Ringo, CB - Georgia
35. Indianapolis Colts: Keion White, EDGE - Georgia Tech
36. Los Angeles Rams: Emmanuel Forbes, CB - Mississippi State
37. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN): O’Cyrus Torrence, iOL - Florida
38. Las Vegas Raiders: Hendon Hooker, QB - Tennessee
39. Carolina Panthers: Jalin Hyatt, QB - Tennessee
40. New Orleans Saints: Will McDonald IV, EDGE - Iowa State
41. Tennessee Titans: Cedric Tillman, WR - Tennessee
42. New York Jets (from CLE): Antonio Johnson, S - Texas A&M
43. New York Jets: Drew Sanders, LB - Arkansas
44. Atlanta Falcons: BJ Ojulari, EDGE - LSU
45. Green Bay Packers: Anton Harrison, OT - Oklahoma
46. New England Patriots: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE - Kansas State
47. Washington Commanders: Trenton Simpson, LB - Clemson
48. Detroit Lions: Sam LaPorta, TE - Iowa
49. Pittsburgh Steelers: Tuli Tuipulotu, EDGE - USC
50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Dawand Jones, OT - Ohio State
51. Miami Dolphins: Darnell Washington, TE - Georgia
52. Seattle Seahawks: Josh Downs, WR - North Carolina
53. Chicago Bears (from BAL): Joe Tippmann, iOL - Wisconsin
54. Los Angeles Chargers: Darius Rush, CB - South Carolina
55. Detroit Lions (from MIN): Daiyan Henley, LB - Washington State
56. Jacksonville Jaguars: Cody Mauch, OT - North Dakota State
57. New York Giants: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB - Alabama
58. Dallas Cowboys: Tyrique Stevenson, CB - Miami
The trade for Stephon Gilmore shored up a big hole at the cornerback spot opposite Trevon Diggs, but it also showed how little faith the team still has in 2021 draft picks Kelvin Joseph and Nahshon Wright. To that end, Dallas is still likely to draft a corner this year to groom for when Gilmore (currently under contract for just one year) is no longer on the team.
Tyrique Stevenson, one of the Cowboys’ Top 30 visits, would be a great pick at this stage. Originally a Georgia commit, Stevenson transferred to Miami where he blossomed into a highly productive press cover corner. That makes him an ideal fit for Dan Quinn’s defense, and getting to learn from Gilmore should only help Stevenson reach his potential.
59. Buffalo Bills: Matthew Bergeron, OT - Syracuse
60. Cincinnati Bengals: Isaiah Foskey, EDGE - Notre Dame
61. Chicago Bears (from CAR): Rashee Rice, WR - SMU
62. Philadelphia Eagles: DJ Turner, CB - Michigan
63. Kansas City Chiefs: Nathaniel Dell, WR - Houston
Third Round
64. Chicago Bears: Wanya Morris, OT - Oklahoma
65. Houston Texans: Julius Brents, CB - Kansas State
66. Arizona Cardinals: John Michael Schmitz, iOL - Minnesota
67. Denver Broncos (from IND): Keeanu Benton, iDL - Wisconsin
68. Denver Broncos: Cam Smith, CB - South Carolina
69. Los Angeles Rams: Andre Carter II, EDGE - Army
70. Las Vegas Raiders: Nick Herbig, EDGE - Wisconsin
71. New Orleans Saints: Devon Achane, RB - Texas A&M
72. Tennessee Titans: Luke Wypler, iOL - Ohio State
73. Houston Texans (from CLE): Tucker Kraft, TE - South Dakota State
74. Cleveland Browns (from NYJ): Siaki Ika, iDL - Baylor
75. Jacksonville Jaguars (from AZ): Chandler Zavala, iOL - NC State
76. New England Patriots (from CAR): Zach Charbonnet, RB - UCLA
77. Los Angeles Rams (from NE): Tyjae Spears, RB - Tulane
78. Green Bay Packers: Jammie Robinson, S - Florida State
79. Indianapolis Colts (from WAS): Jonathan Mingo, WR - Ole Miss
80. Pittsburgh Steelers: Clark Phillips III, CB - Utah
81. Detroit Lions: DeWayne McBride, RB - UAB
82. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Roschon Johnson, WR - Texas
83. Seattle Seahawks: Jordan Battle, S - Alabama
84. Miami Dolphins: Tyler Steen, OT - Alabama
85. Los Angeles Chargers: Zach Harrison, EDGE - Ohio State
86. Baltimore Ravens: Marvin Mims, WR - Oklahoma
87. Minnesota Vikings: Jaquelin Roy, iDL - LSU
88. Arizona Cardinals (from JAX): Derick Hall, EDGE - Auburn
89. New York Giants: Garrett Williams, CB - Syracuse
90. Dallas Cowboys: Tank Bigsby, RB - Auburn
The Cowboys seem interested in adding a running back to complement Tony Pollard and, potentially, take over as the lead back a year from now. If, indeed, that is the case, Tank Bigsby would make the most sense.
Bigsby is a thick, between the tackles type of runner who has plenty of burst to still thrive on outside runs as well. He’d fit well into the role that Ezekiel Elliott had last year as a short-yardage grinder and goal line back with plus ability as a pass blocker.
91. Buffalo Bills: Kayshon Boutte, WR - LSU
92. Cincinnati Bengals: Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, CB - TCU
93. Carolina Panthers (from SF): Sydney Brown, S - Illinois
94. Philadelphia Eagles: Jaylon Jones, CB - Texas A&M
95. Kansas City Chiefs: Kendre Miller, RB - TCU
96. Arizona Cardinals: Moro Ojomo, iDL - Texas
97. Washington Commanders: JL Skinner, S - Boise State
98. Cleveland Browns: Cory Trice, CB - Purdue
99. San Francisco 49ers: Tyler Scott, WR - Cincinnati
100. Las Vegas Raiders (from NYG): Dorian Williams, LB - Tulane
101. San Francisco 49ers: Jaelyn Duncan, OT - Maryland
102. San Francisco 49ers: Jartavius Martin, CB - Illinois
Fourth Round
103. Chicago Bears: Isaiah McGuire, EDGE - Missouri
104. Houston Texans: Michael Wilson, WR - Stanford
105. Arizona Cardinals: Luke Schoonmaker, TE - Michigan
106. Indianapolis Colts: Juice Scruggs, iOL - Penn State
107. New England Patriots (from LAR): Gervon Dexter, iDL - Florida
108. Denver Broncos: Ronnie Hickman, S - Ohio State
109. Las Vegas Raiders: Blake Freeland, OT - BYU
110. Atlanta Falcons (from TEN): AT Perry, WR - Wake Forest
111. Cleveland Browns: KJ Henry, EDGE - Clemson
112. New York Jets: Karl Brooks, iDL - Bowling Green
113. Arizona Cardinals (from ATL): Tanner McKee, QB - Stanford
114. Carolina Panthers: Byron Young, EDGE - Tennessee
115. New Orleans Saints: Andrew Vorhees, iOL - USC
116. Green Bay Packers: Ivan Pace Jr., LB - Cincinnati
117. New England Patriots: Riley Moss, CB - Iowa
118. Washington Commanders: Olusegun Oluwatimi, iOL - Michigan
119. Minnesota Vikings (from DET): Zacch Pickens, iDL - South Carolina
120. Pittsburgh Steelers: Henry To’oTo’o, LB - Alabama
121. Jacksonville Jaguars (from TB): Anthony Bradford, iOL - LSU
122. Kansas City Chiefs (from MIA): Eli Ricks, CB - Alabama
123. Seattle Seahawks: DeMarvion Overshown, LB - Texas
124. Baltimore Ravens: Colby Wooden, EDGE - Auburn
125. Los Angeles Chargers: Sean Tucker, RB - Syracuse
126. Cleveland Browns (from MIN): Ji’Ayir Brown, S - Penn State
127. Jacksonville Jaguars: Keondre Coburn, iDL - Texas
128. New York Giants: Jayden Reed, WR - Michigan State
129. Dallas Cowboys: Kobie Turner, iDL - Wake Forest
The Cowboys re-signed Johnathan Hankins, taking a big step towards ensuring their run defense remains strong in 2023. But they only signed him for one year, and also lost Carlos Watkins to the Cardinals.
Kobie Turner, whose full scouting report is available here, has a similar profile to Hankins and was an elite run defender in his lone season with Wake Forest. He can contribute in a rotational role right away, and learning from Hankins would help groom Turner to eventually take over the top nose tackle role.
130. Buffalo Bills: Deuce Vaughn, RB - Kansas State
131. Cincinnati Bengals: Marte Mapu, S - Sacramento State
132. Carolina Panthers (from SF): Keaton Mitchell, RB - East Carolina
133. Chicago Bears (from PHI): Zack Kuntz, TE - Old Dominion
134. Kansas City Chiefs: Davis Allen, TE - Clemson
135. New England Patriots: Nick Saldiveri, OT - Old Dominion
Fifth Round
136. Chicago Bears: Kei’Trel Clark, CB - Louisville
137. Buffalo Bills (from AZ): Noah Sewell, LB - Oregon
138. Indianapolis Colts: Jakorian Bennett, CB - Maryland
139. Denver Broncos: Trey Palmer, WR - Nebraska
140. Cleveland Browns (from LAR): Parker Washington, WR - Penn State
141. Las Vegas Raiders: Byron Young, iDL - Alabama
142. Cleveland Browns: YaYa Diaby, EDGE - Louisville
143. New York Jets: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB - UCLA
144. Las Vegas Raiders (from ATL): Christopher Smith, S - Georgia
145. Carolina Panthers: Anthony Johnson, S - Iowa State
146. New Orleans Saints: Kyu Blu Kelly, CB - Stanford
147. Tennessee Titans: Jalen Moreno-Cropper, WR - Fresno State
148. Chicago Bears (from NE): Rakim Jarrett, WR - Maryland
149. Green Bay Packers: Starling Thomas V, CB - UAB
150. Washington Commanders: Yasir Abdullah, EDGE - Louisville
151. Seattle Seahawks (from PIT): Carter Warren, OT - Pitt
152. Detroit Lions: Jaxson Kirkland, iOL - Washington
153. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Aidan O’Connell, QB - Purdue
154. Seattle Seahawks: Israel Abanikanda, RB - Pitt
155. San Francisco 49ers (from MIA): Ryan Hayes, OT - Michigan
156. Los Angeles Chargers: Jerrod Clark, iDL - Coastal Carolina
157. Baltimore Ravens: Charlie Jones, WR - Purdue
158. Minnesota Vikings: Chase Brown, RB - Illinois
159. Detroit Lions (from ATL): Jose Ramirez, EDGE - Eastern Michigan
160. New York Giants: Brandon Joseph, S - Notre Dame
161. Houston Texans (from DAL): Jonah Tavai, iDL - San Diego State
162. Indianapolis Colts (from BUF): Mike Morris, EDGE - Michigan
163. Cincinnati Bengals: Josh Whyle, TE - Cincinnati
164. San Francisco 49ers: Jake Moody, K - Michigan
165. New Orleans Saints (from PHI): Daniel Scott, S - California
166. Kansas City Chiefs: Brodric Martin, iDL - Western Kentucky
167. Los Angeles Rams: Trey Dean III, S - Florida
168. Arizona Cardinals: Xavier Hutchinson, WR - Iowa State
169. Dallas Cowboys: Viliami Fehoko, EDGE - San Jose State
The Cowboys have a full cupboard of edge rushers, especially after re-signing Dante Fowler to a one-year deal, but they know you can never have too many pass rushers. That’s why they used one of their Top 30 visits on Viliami Fehoko, and why he makes sense at this stage of the draft.
Fehoko, whose full scouting report is available here, offers a relentless pursuit of the quarterback with technical refinement to boot. He dominated the competition at San Jose State, and would be a valuable depth piece right away in Dallas.
170. Green Bay Packers: Zach Evans, RB - Ole Miss
171. Los Angeles Rams: Bryce Baringer, P - Michigan State
172. New York Giants: Jason Taylor II, S - Oklahoma State
173. San Francisco 49ers: Bryce Ford-Wheaton, WR - West Virginia
174. Las Vegas Raiders: Quindell Johnson, S - Memphis
175. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jordan McFadden, OT - Clemson
176. Indianapolis Colts (from DAL): Mekhi Garner, CB - LSU
177. Los Angeles Rams: Cam Jones, LB - Indiana
Sixth Round
178. Kansas City Chiefs (from CHI): Chamarri Conner, S - Virginia Tech
179. Houston Texans: Darrell Luter, Jr., CB - South Alabama
180. Arizona Cardinals: Jarrett Patterson, iOL - Notre Dame
181. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from IND): Payne Durham, TE - Purdue
182. Los Angeles Rams: Jake Haener, QB - Fresno State
183. Detroit Lions (from DEN): Max Duggan, QB - TCU
184. New England Patriots (from LV): Jalen Redmond, iDL - Oklahoma
185. Jacksonville Jaguars (from NYJ): Jacob Slade, iDL - Michigan State
186. Tennessee Titans (from ATL): Ricky Stromberg, iOL - Arkansas
187. New England Patriots (from CAR): Mekhi Blackmon, CB - USC
188. Houston Texans (from NO): Dontayvion Wicks, WR - Virginia
189. Los Angeles Rams (from TEN): Chad Ryland, K - Maryland
190. Cleveland Browns: Brenton Strange, TE - Penn State
191. Los Angeles Rams (from GB): Dontay Demus, WR - Maryland
192. New England Patriots: Clayton Tune, QB - Houston
193. Washington Commanders: Braeden Daniels, OT - Utah
194. Detroit Lions: Steven Jones, Jr., CB - Appalachian State
195. Denver Broncos (from PIT): Rashad Torrence II, S - Florida
196. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jay Ward, CB - LSU
197. Kansas City Chiefs (from MIA): Kenny McIntosh, RB - Georgia
198. Seattle Seahawks: Will Mallory, TE - Miami
199. Baltimore Ravens: Atonio Mafi, iOL - UCLA
200. Los Angeles Chargers: Ventrell Miller, LB - Florida
201. Houston Texans (from MIN): Dylan Horton, EDGE - TCU
202. Jacksonville Jaguars: Isaiah Land, EDGE - Florida A&M
203. Houston Texans (from NYG): Nick Broeker, iOL - Ole Miss
204. Las Vegas Raiders (from DAL): Owen Pappoe, LB - Auburn
205. Buffalo Bills: Devonnsha Maxwell, iDL - Chattanooga
206. Cincinnati Bengals: Tyson Bagent, QB - Shepherd
207. New York Jets (from HOU): Cameron Latu, TE - Alabama
208. Jacksonville Jaguars (from PHI): Lonnie Phelps, EDGE - Kansas
209. New York Giants (from KC): Emil Ekiyor, iOL - Alabama
210. New England Patriots: Mikel Jones, LB - Syracuse
211. Minnesota Vikings: Carrington Valentine, CB - Kentucky
212. Dallas Cowboys: Dee Winters, LB - TCU
At this point in the draft, teams like the Cowboys start looking for players who will contribute on special teams. In that regard, Dee Winters makes sense as someone the team could target, perhaps at the direct request of John Fassel.
WR Gunner Henderson injured his hamstring during the 40. LB Dee Winters had a post Pro Day chat with Cowboys special teams coach John Fassel and assistant special teams coach Rayna Stewart.— Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) March 30, 2023
Winters is an athletic linebacker who played a variety of roles in the TCU defense. That allows him to provide depth at multiple linebacker spots while also primarily working on special teams, something the Cowboys seem interested in with him.
213. Arizona Cardinals: Adam Korsak, P - Rutgers
214. Las Vegas Raiders: Mohamed Ibrahim. RB - Minnesota
215. Washington Commanders: Asim Richards, OT - North Carolina
216. San Francisco 49ers: Jaiden Woodbey, S - Boston College
217. Kansas City Chiefs: Christopher Dunn, K - NC State
Seventh Round
218. Chicago Bears: Troy Brown, LB - Ole Miss
219. Philadelphia Eagles (from HOU): Jake Andrews, iOL - Troy
220. Las Vegas Raiders (from AZ): Thomas Incoom, EDGE - Central Michigan
221. Indianapolis Colts: Aubrey Miller, Jr., LB - Jackson State
222. San Francisco 49ers (from DEN): Ali Gaye, EDGE - LSU
223. Los Angeles Rams: Ronnie Bell, WR - Michigan
224. Atlanta Falcons (from LV): Evan Hull, RB - Northwestern
225. Kansas City Chiefs (from ATL): Tyler Lacy, EDGE - Oklahoma State
226. Jacksonville Jaguars (from CAR): Brayden Willis, TE - Oklahoma
227. New Orleans Saints: Brenton Cox, Jr., EDGE - Florida
228. Tennessee Titans: Chris Rodriguez, RB - Kentucky
229. Cleveland Browns: DeMarcco Hellams, S - Alabama
230. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from NYJ): MJ Anderson, EDGE - Iowa State
231. Las Vegas Raiders (from NE): Brett Neilon, iOL - USC
232. Green Bay Packers: Durrell Johnson, EDGE - Liberty
233. Washington Commanders: Ben VanSumeren, LB - Michigan State
234. Pittsburgh Steelers: Desjuan Johnson, iDL - Toledo
235. Green Bay Packers (from DET): Nesta Jade Silvera, iDL - Arizona State
236. Indianapolis Colts (from TB): Trevor Reid, OT - Louisville
237. Houston Texans (from SEA): BJ Thompson, EDGE Stephen F Austin
238. Miami Dolphins: DJ Dale, iDL - Alabama
239. Los Angeles Chargers: SirVocea Dennis, LB - Pitt
240. New York Giants (from BAL): Ochaun Mathis, EDGE - Nebraska
241. Pittsburgh Steelers (from MIN): Warren McClendon, OT - Georgia
242. Green Bay Packers (from JAX): Anthony Johnson, CB - Virginia
243. New York Giants: Nick Hampton, EDGE - Appalachian State
244. Dallas Cowboys: Jadakis Bonds, WR - Hampton
Some will be surprised if the Cowboys wait this long to draft a receiver, but it’s entirely likely. First of all, Dallas upgraded their receiving corps in a big way with Brandin Cooks, and they still have confidence in Jalen Tolbert developing into a reliable player. Additionally, teams across the league are reportedly down on this year’s receiver class.
But adding Jadakis Bonds here at the tail end of the draft is a smart move. Bonds is a contested catch king and deep threat with real potential down the road. The Cowboys take him here because they don’t want to worry about competing for his services as an undrafted free agent, but Bonds has the profile to grow into a reliable weapon after a year or two of work on the practice squad. That’s pretty much the ceiling of realistic expectations for picks this late.
245. Atlanta Falcons (from BUF): Gervarrius Owens, S - Houston
246. Cincinnati Bengals: Mohamoud Diabate, LB - Utah
247. San Francisco 49ers: Brandon Hill, S - Pitt
248. Philadelphia Eagles: Malik Cunningham, QB - Louisville
249. Kansas City Chiefs: Cameron Brown, CB - Ohio State
250. Kansas City Chiefs: Tavius Robinson, EDGE - Ole Miss
251. Los Angeles Rams: Alex Ward, LS - UCF
252. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: McClendon Curtis, OT - Chattanooga
253. San Francisco 49ers: DJ Johnson, EDGE - Oregon
254. New York Giants: Keytaon Thompson, WR - Virginia
255. San Francisco 49ers: Jon Gaines II, iOL - UCLA
256. Green Bay Packers: Deneric Prince, RB - Tulsa
257. New Orleans Saints: Puka Nacua, WR - BYU
258. Chicago Bears: Xazavian Valladay, RB - Arizona State
259. Houston Texans: Nic Jones, CB - Ball State
