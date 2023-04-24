The 2023 NFL Draft is almost here, and months of rampant speculation and smoke screens galore will come to an end. This year’s draft seems to have unprecedented level of uncertainty, even around the top picks, which makes it no small task trying to predict what each team will end up doing. Nevertheless, here’s how things could shake out for the Cowboys.

First Round:

1. Carolina Panthers (from CHI): Bryce Young, QB - Alabama

The Panthers didn’t trade up to the top spot to not find their franchise quarterback, but the question is which one they’ll settle on. Bryce Young is considered the best of the bunch, and smart money is on the Panthers embracing Occam’s razor and taking Young.

2. Houston Texans: Will Anderson, EDGE - Alabama

Adam Schefter recently hinted that the Texans view Bryce Young as the only quarterback they’re interested in this year, at least in the first round. It’s possible that they punt on the position once again and simply take the game-wrecking pass rusher Will Anderson. After all, he’d become an immediate star in head coach DeMeco Ryans’ defense.

3. Atlanta Falcons (from AZ): CJ Stroud, QB - Ohio State

***MOCK TRADE***

AZ gets: 2023 1st (8th overall), 2023 3rd (75th overall), 2023 4th (113th overall)

ATL gets: 2023 1st (3rd overall)

The Cardinals have been fielding offers for this pick for a while now, and when Houston passes on C.J. Stroud they’ll be unable to say no. In this case, it’s Atlanta moving up for the talented passer. The Falcons have made an assortment of aggressive moves lately, perhaps a sign they feel they can compete for a wide open NFC South. Figuring out the quarterback position is a big step towards that goal.

4. Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Richardson, QB - Florida

This one feels like the best fit for any of these quarterbacks. New head coach Shane Steichen loves to go vertical and just turned Jalen Hurts into an MVP candidate by using his legs. Anthony Richardson has the strongest arm of anyone in this draft and easily posted the best 40-yard dash of any quarterback at the combine. This is a match made in heaven.

5. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN): Tyree Wilson, EDGE - Texas Tech

The Seahawks are seriously lacking in the pass rush department, so Tyree Wilson becomes an obvious pick at this point. Wilson is a huge, raw prospect with a sky high ceiling. Those are exactly the types of players Seattle loves betting on.

6. Detroit Lions (from LAR): Devon Witherspoon, CB - Illinois

Rumors persist that the Lions aren’t comfortable with Jalen Carter’s off-field issues, despite him playing a position of need for them. Corner is also a need, even after signing several free agents, so Detroit makes the safe pick and lands Devon Witherspoon, whose combination of talent and alpha dog mentality will be a perfect fit in that locker room.

7. Las Vegas Raiders: Christian Gonzalez, CB - Oregon

The Raiders have quite a few needs on defense after finishing 31st in defensive DVOA last year. Christian Gonzalez is a perfect combination of size, length, and athleticism and should be a no-brainer for the Raiders.

8. Arizona Cardinals (from ATL): Lukas Van Ness, EDGE - Iowa

Had the Cardinals stayed put, they likely would’ve gone for Tyree Wilson. But the ability to trade down and still land a powerful edge rusher in Lukas Van Ness makes them more comfortable in doing so. Van Ness is an ideal fit in new head coach Jonathan Gannon’s defense.

9. Chicago Bears (from CAR): Jalen Carter, iDL - Georgia

The Bears would not be criticized for going offensive line here, with every prospect still on the board. But Jalen Carter was arguably the top prospect in the draft before his off-field issues became public, and the 3-technique is a vital role in head coach Matt Eberflus’ defense. Landing Carter here is not only great value, but could propel the Bears forward as a team.

10. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO): Nolan Smith, EDGE - Georgia

The Eagles are getting close to a point where they’ll need to inject youth into their EDGE room, and Howie Roseman prefers to address needs before they’re dire needs. Nolan Smith is a ridiculously athletic pass rusher who would form a fearsome duo with Haason Reddick in the long run.

11. Tennessee Titans: Paris Johnson, OT - Ohio State

The Titans moved on from left tackle Taylor Lewan, signing Andre Dillard to be his replacement. But when Paris Johnson falls to them at 11, head coach Mike Vrabel - who, of course, has strong ties to his alma mater, Ohio State - won’t be able to resist.

12. Houston Texans (from CLE): Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR - Ohio State

The Texans didn’t land a quarterback at two, but that doesn’t change their dire need for a receiver. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is an exceptional route runner and playmaker, and he’ll immediately become the top dog in Houston regardless of who’s throwing him the football.

13. New York Jets: Peter Skoronski, OT - Northwestern

At some point, Aaron Rodgers will officially become a Jet, and New York will need to protect the 39 year old who hates taking shots. Peter Skoronski has been on NFL radars for quite a while now, and he’d be a great addition to this Jets offensive line.

14. New England Patriots: Darnell Wright, OT - Tennessee

The Patriots have questions at tackle, namely whether Trent Brown will play on the left or right, and who will be taking the spot opposite him. That makes Darnell Wright, who has experience playing both tackle spots at a high level, an easy target.

15. Green Bay Packers: Adetomiwa Adebawore, EDGE - Northwestern

There’s a litany of directions the Packers could go for this pick, but beefing up their defense makes the most sense. Adetomiwa Adebawore has captured scouts’ attention after his stellar show at the combine, and his size makes him an intriguing chess piece for any coordinator.

16. Washington Commanders: Dalton Kincaid, TE - Utah

Eric Bieniemy is running the offense in Washington now, and he knows from his time in Kansas City how valuable it is to have a tight end with elite pass catching skills. Dalton Kincaid is the second best receiver in this draft, and he’ll become a vital weapon for the Commanders offense.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers: Broderick Jones, OT - Georgia

The Steelers believe they have their quarterback in Kenny Pickett, who had a very promising rookie year. Now they just need to keep him upright. Pittsburgh upgraded their interior of the line by signing Isaac Seumalo and Nate Herbig, but left tackle is still an issue. Broderick Jones is a physically imposing presence who should slot in nicely as Pickett’s blindside protector.

18. Detroit Lions: Calijah Kancey, iDL - Pitt

The Lions passed on Jalen Carter earlier, but they still manage to land the second best interior defensive lineman in the draft. Calijah Kancey is a bit undersized, but he’s an athletic disruptor as a pass rusher who can solidify a very strong defensive line for Detroit.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Bryan Bresee, iDL - Clemson

The Buccaneers seem to be entering a rebuild of sorts, making it difficult to predict where they go with this pick. Bryan Bresee is a versatile weapon on the defensive line with loads of potential, and head coach Todd Bowles may just pound the table for such a talent.

20. Seattle Seahawks: Will Levis, QB - Kentucky

The Seahawks extended Geno Smith after his stellar season, but the quarterback - who will turn 33 during this season - is not a long term answer. Will Levis drops in the draft for a few reasons, but his high ceiling as a passer and familiarity with the Seahawks offense - Levis ran a variant of this scheme at Kentucky - makes it hard to turn down the opportunity here.

21. Los Angeles Chargers: Quentin Johnston, WR - TCU

The Chargers lack speed right now, which is why Quentin Johnston makes so much sense. He’s very fast for his size, making him a legitimate downfield threat with both burner speed and contested catch ability. That’s exactly what Justin Herbert needs right now.

22. Baltimore Ravens: Joey Porter, Jr., CB - Penn State

The Ravens might have more pressing concerns on offense right now, but they’ve never been one to turn down a talented player falling to them. Joey Porter Jr. should go much earlier than this, but Baltimore would be very wise to bring him into the fold.

23. Minnesota Vikings: Brian Branch, S - Alabama

New Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores craves versatility, and there are few defenders with more versatility in this draft than Brian Branch. Listed as a safety, Branch spent most of his time in the slot, handling a wide variety of duties for the Crimson Tide. He’ll fit seamlessly into a similar role for Flores.

24. Arizona Cardinals (from JAX): Bijan Robinson, RB - Texas

***MOCK TRADE***

JAX gets: 2023 2nd (34th overall), 2023 3rd (75th overall)

AZ gets: 2023 1st (24th overall), 2023 3rd (88th overall)

After trading down earlier in the draft, the Cardinals use some of that ammunition to trade back up into the end of the first round and land Bijan Robinson, the best running back to come into the NFL in several years. With new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing coming from a run-heavy scheme in Cleveland, and Kyler Murray likely to miss the first half of the season, Robinson makes a ton of sense as the focal point of this Cardinals offense in 2023.

25. New York Giants: Jordan Addison, WR - USC

The Giants hitched their wagon to Daniel Jones for the next four years despite some apprehensions, so now they need to surround him with as much talent as possible. They’ve already signed Parris Campbell and Jamison Crowder and traded for Darren Waller, but that doesn’t mean they’ll pass up the highly productive Jordan Addison.

26. Dallas Cowboys: Steve Avila, iOL- TCU

The Cowboys have done an excellent job of addressing their weaknesses this offseason by trading for both Brandin Cooks and Stephon Gilmore while re-signing their most important free agents. That puts them in a position to take the best player available at a position of need, and in this case that’s Steve Avila (full scouting report here).

Much like Tyler Smith a year ago, this will be considered a reach by some, but Avila won’t last much longer here. He’s started at left guard, center, and right tackle with some exposure at right guard as well. The versatility alone makes Avila a value pick, and the Cowboys will fall in love with the idea of playing him at left guard next to Tyler Smith at left tackle.

27. Buffalo Bills: Deonte Banks, CB - Maryland

The Bills don’t have many glaring needs, so they can afford to go best player available here. Deonte Banks put on a show at the combine, and he’s got great upside at the next level. Buffalo won’t need him to play right away, but Banks can become an impact player down the road.

28. Cincinnati Bengals: Michael Mayer, TE - Notre Dame

Surrounding Joe Burrow with weapons is the best recipe for the Bengals, and Michael Mayer fits their profile to a tee. He’s the most well-rounded tight end prospect in the draft, offering solid blocking and pass catching skills, which is what this scheme requires of the position.

29. New Orleans Saints (from SF): Luke Musgrave, TE - Oregon State

The Saints landed Derek Carr to fill their quarterback hole, and Carr’s best years came when throwing to Darren Waller. Luke Musgrave is very similar to Waller, offering tons of athleticism and pass catching skills, and should become an early favorite of Carr.

30. Philadelphia Eagles: Zay Flowers, WR - Boston College

The Eagles lost their offensive coordinator to a head coaching job, so the best way to fight regression is to upgrade their cache of weapons. Zay Flowers is a speed demon that will create problems for opposing defenses, and his lack of size will be easier to overcome playing alongside A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Myles Murphy, EDGE - Clemson

Myles Murphy never really hit his potential at Clemson, but the edge rusher is oozing with power and athleticism. In Kansas City, Murphy would be part of a rotation that would allow him to continue growing, and if he reaches his lofty ceiling then this will end up being a steal for the Chiefs.

Second Round

32. Pittsburgh Steelers (from CHI): Jack Campbell, LB - Iowa

33. Houston Texans: Mazi Smith, iDL - Michigan

34. Jacksonville Jaguars (from AZ): Kelee Ringo, CB - Georgia

35. Indianapolis Colts: Keion White, EDGE - Georgia Tech

36. Los Angeles Rams: Emmanuel Forbes, CB - Mississippi State

37. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN): O’Cyrus Torrence, iOL - Florida

38. Las Vegas Raiders: Hendon Hooker, QB - Tennessee

39. Carolina Panthers: Jalin Hyatt, QB - Tennessee

40. New Orleans Saints: Will McDonald IV, EDGE - Iowa State

41. Tennessee Titans: Cedric Tillman, WR - Tennessee

42. New York Jets (from CLE): Antonio Johnson, S - Texas A&M

43. New York Jets: Drew Sanders, LB - Arkansas

44. Atlanta Falcons: BJ Ojulari, EDGE - LSU

45. Green Bay Packers: Anton Harrison, OT - Oklahoma

46. New England Patriots: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE - Kansas State

47. Washington Commanders: Trenton Simpson, LB - Clemson

48. Detroit Lions: Sam LaPorta, TE - Iowa

49. Pittsburgh Steelers: Tuli Tuipulotu, EDGE - USC

50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Dawand Jones, OT - Ohio State

51. Miami Dolphins: Darnell Washington, TE - Georgia

52. Seattle Seahawks: Josh Downs, WR - North Carolina

53. Chicago Bears (from BAL): Joe Tippmann, iOL - Wisconsin

54. Los Angeles Chargers: Darius Rush, CB - South Carolina

55. Detroit Lions (from MIN): Daiyan Henley, LB - Washington State

56. Jacksonville Jaguars: Cody Mauch, OT - North Dakota State

57. New York Giants: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB - Alabama

58. Dallas Cowboys: Tyrique Stevenson, CB - Miami

The trade for Stephon Gilmore shored up a big hole at the cornerback spot opposite Trevon Diggs, but it also showed how little faith the team still has in 2021 draft picks Kelvin Joseph and Nahshon Wright. To that end, Dallas is still likely to draft a corner this year to groom for when Gilmore (currently under contract for just one year) is no longer on the team.

Tyrique Stevenson, one of the Cowboys’ Top 30 visits, would be a great pick at this stage. Originally a Georgia commit, Stevenson transferred to Miami where he blossomed into a highly productive press cover corner. That makes him an ideal fit for Dan Quinn’s defense, and getting to learn from Gilmore should only help Stevenson reach his potential.

59. Buffalo Bills: Matthew Bergeron, OT - Syracuse

60. Cincinnati Bengals: Isaiah Foskey, EDGE - Notre Dame

61. Chicago Bears (from CAR): Rashee Rice, WR - SMU

62. Philadelphia Eagles: DJ Turner, CB - Michigan

63. Kansas City Chiefs: Nathaniel Dell, WR - Houston

Third Round

64. Chicago Bears: Wanya Morris, OT - Oklahoma

65. Houston Texans: Julius Brents, CB - Kansas State

66. Arizona Cardinals: John Michael Schmitz, iOL - Minnesota

67. Denver Broncos (from IND): Keeanu Benton, iDL - Wisconsin

68. Denver Broncos: Cam Smith, CB - South Carolina

69. Los Angeles Rams: Andre Carter II, EDGE - Army

70. Las Vegas Raiders: Nick Herbig, EDGE - Wisconsin

71. New Orleans Saints: Devon Achane, RB - Texas A&M

72. Tennessee Titans: Luke Wypler, iOL - Ohio State

73. Houston Texans (from CLE): Tucker Kraft, TE - South Dakota State

74. Cleveland Browns (from NYJ): Siaki Ika, iDL - Baylor

75. Jacksonville Jaguars (from AZ): Chandler Zavala, iOL - NC State

76. New England Patriots (from CAR): Zach Charbonnet, RB - UCLA

77. Los Angeles Rams (from NE): Tyjae Spears, RB - Tulane

78. Green Bay Packers: Jammie Robinson, S - Florida State

79. Indianapolis Colts (from WAS): Jonathan Mingo, WR - Ole Miss

80. Pittsburgh Steelers: Clark Phillips III, CB - Utah

81. Detroit Lions: DeWayne McBride, RB - UAB

82. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Roschon Johnson, WR - Texas

83. Seattle Seahawks: Jordan Battle, S - Alabama

84. Miami Dolphins: Tyler Steen, OT - Alabama

85. Los Angeles Chargers: Zach Harrison, EDGE - Ohio State

86. Baltimore Ravens: Marvin Mims, WR - Oklahoma

87. Minnesota Vikings: Jaquelin Roy, iDL - LSU

88. Arizona Cardinals (from JAX): Derick Hall, EDGE - Auburn

89. New York Giants: Garrett Williams, CB - Syracuse

90. Dallas Cowboys: Tank Bigsby, RB - Auburn

The Cowboys seem interested in adding a running back to complement Tony Pollard and, potentially, take over as the lead back a year from now. If, indeed, that is the case, Tank Bigsby would make the most sense.

Bigsby is a thick, between the tackles type of runner who has plenty of burst to still thrive on outside runs as well. He’d fit well into the role that Ezekiel Elliott had last year as a short-yardage grinder and goal line back with plus ability as a pass blocker.

91. Buffalo Bills: Kayshon Boutte, WR - LSU

92. Cincinnati Bengals: Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, CB - TCU

93. Carolina Panthers (from SF): Sydney Brown, S - Illinois

94. Philadelphia Eagles: Jaylon Jones, CB - Texas A&M

95. Kansas City Chiefs: Kendre Miller, RB - TCU

96. Arizona Cardinals: Moro Ojomo, iDL - Texas

97. Washington Commanders: JL Skinner, S - Boise State

98. Cleveland Browns: Cory Trice, CB - Purdue

99. San Francisco 49ers: Tyler Scott, WR - Cincinnati

100. Las Vegas Raiders (from NYG): Dorian Williams, LB - Tulane

101. San Francisco 49ers: Jaelyn Duncan, OT - Maryland

102. San Francisco 49ers: Jartavius Martin, CB - Illinois

Fourth Round

103. Chicago Bears: Isaiah McGuire, EDGE - Missouri

104. Houston Texans: Michael Wilson, WR - Stanford

105. Arizona Cardinals: Luke Schoonmaker, TE - Michigan

106. Indianapolis Colts: Juice Scruggs, iOL - Penn State

107. New England Patriots (from LAR): Gervon Dexter, iDL - Florida

108. Denver Broncos: Ronnie Hickman, S - Ohio State

109. Las Vegas Raiders: Blake Freeland, OT - BYU

110. Atlanta Falcons (from TEN): AT Perry, WR - Wake Forest

111. Cleveland Browns: KJ Henry, EDGE - Clemson

112. New York Jets: Karl Brooks, iDL - Bowling Green

113. Arizona Cardinals (from ATL): Tanner McKee, QB - Stanford

114. Carolina Panthers: Byron Young, EDGE - Tennessee

115. New Orleans Saints: Andrew Vorhees, iOL - USC

116. Green Bay Packers: Ivan Pace Jr., LB - Cincinnati

117. New England Patriots: Riley Moss, CB - Iowa

118. Washington Commanders: Olusegun Oluwatimi, iOL - Michigan

119. Minnesota Vikings (from DET): Zacch Pickens, iDL - South Carolina

120. Pittsburgh Steelers: Henry To’oTo’o, LB - Alabama

121. Jacksonville Jaguars (from TB): Anthony Bradford, iOL - LSU

122. Kansas City Chiefs (from MIA): Eli Ricks, CB - Alabama

123. Seattle Seahawks: DeMarvion Overshown, LB - Texas

124. Baltimore Ravens: Colby Wooden, EDGE - Auburn

125. Los Angeles Chargers: Sean Tucker, RB - Syracuse

126. Cleveland Browns (from MIN): Ji’Ayir Brown, S - Penn State

127. Jacksonville Jaguars: Keondre Coburn, iDL - Texas

128. New York Giants: Jayden Reed, WR - Michigan State

129. Dallas Cowboys: Kobie Turner, iDL - Wake Forest

The Cowboys re-signed Johnathan Hankins, taking a big step towards ensuring their run defense remains strong in 2023. But they only signed him for one year, and also lost Carlos Watkins to the Cardinals.

Kobie Turner, whose full scouting report is available here, has a similar profile to Hankins and was an elite run defender in his lone season with Wake Forest. He can contribute in a rotational role right away, and learning from Hankins would help groom Turner to eventually take over the top nose tackle role.

130. Buffalo Bills: Deuce Vaughn, RB - Kansas State

131. Cincinnati Bengals: Marte Mapu, S - Sacramento State

132. Carolina Panthers (from SF): Keaton Mitchell, RB - East Carolina

133. Chicago Bears (from PHI): Zack Kuntz, TE - Old Dominion

134. Kansas City Chiefs: Davis Allen, TE - Clemson

135. New England Patriots: Nick Saldiveri, OT - Old Dominion

Fifth Round

136. Chicago Bears: Kei’Trel Clark, CB - Louisville

137. Buffalo Bills (from AZ): Noah Sewell, LB - Oregon

138. Indianapolis Colts: Jakorian Bennett, CB - Maryland

139. Denver Broncos: Trey Palmer, WR - Nebraska

140. Cleveland Browns (from LAR): Parker Washington, WR - Penn State

141. Las Vegas Raiders: Byron Young, iDL - Alabama

142. Cleveland Browns: YaYa Diaby, EDGE - Louisville

143. New York Jets: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB - UCLA

144. Las Vegas Raiders (from ATL): Christopher Smith, S - Georgia

145. Carolina Panthers: Anthony Johnson, S - Iowa State

146. New Orleans Saints: Kyu Blu Kelly, CB - Stanford

147. Tennessee Titans: Jalen Moreno-Cropper, WR - Fresno State

148. Chicago Bears (from NE): Rakim Jarrett, WR - Maryland

149. Green Bay Packers: Starling Thomas V, CB - UAB

150. Washington Commanders: Yasir Abdullah, EDGE - Louisville

151. Seattle Seahawks (from PIT): Carter Warren, OT - Pitt

152. Detroit Lions: Jaxson Kirkland, iOL - Washington

153. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Aidan O’Connell, QB - Purdue

154. Seattle Seahawks: Israel Abanikanda, RB - Pitt

155. San Francisco 49ers (from MIA): Ryan Hayes, OT - Michigan

156. Los Angeles Chargers: Jerrod Clark, iDL - Coastal Carolina

157. Baltimore Ravens: Charlie Jones, WR - Purdue

158. Minnesota Vikings: Chase Brown, RB - Illinois

159. Detroit Lions (from ATL): Jose Ramirez, EDGE - Eastern Michigan

160. New York Giants: Brandon Joseph, S - Notre Dame

161. Houston Texans (from DAL): Jonah Tavai, iDL - San Diego State

162. Indianapolis Colts (from BUF): Mike Morris, EDGE - Michigan

163. Cincinnati Bengals: Josh Whyle, TE - Cincinnati

164. San Francisco 49ers: Jake Moody, K - Michigan

165. New Orleans Saints (from PHI): Daniel Scott, S - California

166. Kansas City Chiefs: Brodric Martin, iDL - Western Kentucky

167. Los Angeles Rams: Trey Dean III, S - Florida

168. Arizona Cardinals: Xavier Hutchinson, WR - Iowa State

169. Dallas Cowboys: Viliami Fehoko, EDGE - San Jose State

The Cowboys have a full cupboard of edge rushers, especially after re-signing Dante Fowler to a one-year deal, but they know you can never have too many pass rushers. That’s why they used one of their Top 30 visits on Viliami Fehoko, and why he makes sense at this stage of the draft.

Fehoko, whose full scouting report is available here, offers a relentless pursuit of the quarterback with technical refinement to boot. He dominated the competition at San Jose State, and would be a valuable depth piece right away in Dallas.

170. Green Bay Packers: Zach Evans, RB - Ole Miss

171. Los Angeles Rams: Bryce Baringer, P - Michigan State

172. New York Giants: Jason Taylor II, S - Oklahoma State

173. San Francisco 49ers: Bryce Ford-Wheaton, WR - West Virginia

174. Las Vegas Raiders: Quindell Johnson, S - Memphis

175. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jordan McFadden, OT - Clemson

176. Indianapolis Colts (from DAL): Mekhi Garner, CB - LSU

177. Los Angeles Rams: Cam Jones, LB - Indiana

Sixth Round

178. Kansas City Chiefs (from CHI): Chamarri Conner, S - Virginia Tech

179. Houston Texans: Darrell Luter, Jr., CB - South Alabama

180. Arizona Cardinals: Jarrett Patterson, iOL - Notre Dame

181. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from IND): Payne Durham, TE - Purdue

182. Los Angeles Rams: Jake Haener, QB - Fresno State

183. Detroit Lions (from DEN): Max Duggan, QB - TCU

184. New England Patriots (from LV): Jalen Redmond, iDL - Oklahoma

185. Jacksonville Jaguars (from NYJ): Jacob Slade, iDL - Michigan State

186. Tennessee Titans (from ATL): Ricky Stromberg, iOL - Arkansas

187. New England Patriots (from CAR): Mekhi Blackmon, CB - USC

188. Houston Texans (from NO): Dontayvion Wicks, WR - Virginia

189. Los Angeles Rams (from TEN): Chad Ryland, K - Maryland

190. Cleveland Browns: Brenton Strange, TE - Penn State

191. Los Angeles Rams (from GB): Dontay Demus, WR - Maryland

192. New England Patriots: Clayton Tune, QB - Houston

193. Washington Commanders: Braeden Daniels, OT - Utah

194. Detroit Lions: Steven Jones, Jr., CB - Appalachian State

195. Denver Broncos (from PIT): Rashad Torrence II, S - Florida

196. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jay Ward, CB - LSU

197. Kansas City Chiefs (from MIA): Kenny McIntosh, RB - Georgia

198. Seattle Seahawks: Will Mallory, TE - Miami

199. Baltimore Ravens: Atonio Mafi, iOL - UCLA

200. Los Angeles Chargers: Ventrell Miller, LB - Florida

201. Houston Texans (from MIN): Dylan Horton, EDGE - TCU

202. Jacksonville Jaguars: Isaiah Land, EDGE - Florida A&M

203. Houston Texans (from NYG): Nick Broeker, iOL - Ole Miss

204. Las Vegas Raiders (from DAL): Owen Pappoe, LB - Auburn

205. Buffalo Bills: Devonnsha Maxwell, iDL - Chattanooga

206. Cincinnati Bengals: Tyson Bagent, QB - Shepherd

207. New York Jets (from HOU): Cameron Latu, TE - Alabama

208. Jacksonville Jaguars (from PHI): Lonnie Phelps, EDGE - Kansas

209. New York Giants (from KC): Emil Ekiyor, iOL - Alabama

210. New England Patriots: Mikel Jones, LB - Syracuse

211. Minnesota Vikings: Carrington Valentine, CB - Kentucky

212. Dallas Cowboys: Dee Winters, LB - TCU

At this point in the draft, teams like the Cowboys start looking for players who will contribute on special teams. In that regard, Dee Winters makes sense as someone the team could target, perhaps at the direct request of John Fassel.

WR Gunner Henderson injured his hamstring during the 40. LB Dee Winters had a post Pro Day chat with Cowboys special teams coach John Fassel and assistant special teams coach Rayna Stewart. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) March 30, 2023

Winters is an athletic linebacker who played a variety of roles in the TCU defense. That allows him to provide depth at multiple linebacker spots while also primarily working on special teams, something the Cowboys seem interested in with him.

213. Arizona Cardinals: Adam Korsak, P - Rutgers

214. Las Vegas Raiders: Mohamed Ibrahim. RB - Minnesota

215. Washington Commanders: Asim Richards, OT - North Carolina

216. San Francisco 49ers: Jaiden Woodbey, S - Boston College

217. Kansas City Chiefs: Christopher Dunn, K - NC State

Seventh Round

218. Chicago Bears: Troy Brown, LB - Ole Miss

219. Philadelphia Eagles (from HOU): Jake Andrews, iOL - Troy

220. Las Vegas Raiders (from AZ): Thomas Incoom, EDGE - Central Michigan

221. Indianapolis Colts: Aubrey Miller, Jr., LB - Jackson State

222. San Francisco 49ers (from DEN): Ali Gaye, EDGE - LSU

223. Los Angeles Rams: Ronnie Bell, WR - Michigan

224. Atlanta Falcons (from LV): Evan Hull, RB - Northwestern

225. Kansas City Chiefs (from ATL): Tyler Lacy, EDGE - Oklahoma State

226. Jacksonville Jaguars (from CAR): Brayden Willis, TE - Oklahoma

227. New Orleans Saints: Brenton Cox, Jr., EDGE - Florida

228. Tennessee Titans: Chris Rodriguez, RB - Kentucky

229. Cleveland Browns: DeMarcco Hellams, S - Alabama

230. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from NYJ): MJ Anderson, EDGE - Iowa State

231. Las Vegas Raiders (from NE): Brett Neilon, iOL - USC

232. Green Bay Packers: Durrell Johnson, EDGE - Liberty

233. Washington Commanders: Ben VanSumeren, LB - Michigan State

234. Pittsburgh Steelers: Desjuan Johnson, iDL - Toledo

235. Green Bay Packers (from DET): Nesta Jade Silvera, iDL - Arizona State

236. Indianapolis Colts (from TB): Trevor Reid, OT - Louisville

237. Houston Texans (from SEA): BJ Thompson, EDGE Stephen F Austin

238. Miami Dolphins: DJ Dale, iDL - Alabama

239. Los Angeles Chargers: SirVocea Dennis, LB - Pitt

240. New York Giants (from BAL): Ochaun Mathis, EDGE - Nebraska

241. Pittsburgh Steelers (from MIN): Warren McClendon, OT - Georgia

242. Green Bay Packers (from JAX): Anthony Johnson, CB - Virginia

243. New York Giants: Nick Hampton, EDGE - Appalachian State

244. Dallas Cowboys: Jadakis Bonds, WR - Hampton

Some will be surprised if the Cowboys wait this long to draft a receiver, but it’s entirely likely. First of all, Dallas upgraded their receiving corps in a big way with Brandin Cooks, and they still have confidence in Jalen Tolbert developing into a reliable player. Additionally, teams across the league are reportedly down on this year’s receiver class.

But adding Jadakis Bonds here at the tail end of the draft is a smart move. Bonds is a contested catch king and deep threat with real potential down the road. The Cowboys take him here because they don’t want to worry about competing for his services as an undrafted free agent, but Bonds has the profile to grow into a reliable weapon after a year or two of work on the practice squad. That’s pretty much the ceiling of realistic expectations for picks this late.

245. Atlanta Falcons (from BUF): Gervarrius Owens, S - Houston

246. Cincinnati Bengals: Mohamoud Diabate, LB - Utah

247. San Francisco 49ers: Brandon Hill, S - Pitt

248. Philadelphia Eagles: Malik Cunningham, QB - Louisville

249. Kansas City Chiefs: Cameron Brown, CB - Ohio State

250. Kansas City Chiefs: Tavius Robinson, EDGE - Ole Miss

251. Los Angeles Rams: Alex Ward, LS - UCF

252. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: McClendon Curtis, OT - Chattanooga

253. San Francisco 49ers: DJ Johnson, EDGE - Oregon

254. New York Giants: Keytaon Thompson, WR - Virginia

255. San Francisco 49ers: Jon Gaines II, iOL - UCLA

256. Green Bay Packers: Deneric Prince, RB - Tulsa

257. New Orleans Saints: Puka Nacua, WR - BYU

258. Chicago Bears: Xazavian Valladay, RB - Arizona State

259. Houston Texans: Nic Jones, CB - Ball State