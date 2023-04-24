In 2023 there is no “must-draft” position for the Cowboys, giving them flexibility in the first-round to address whichever unit they choose. But an edge rusher might not make sense at 26.

When you draft at the end of a round, the strategy is different. The pass rushers that interest the Cowboys here — let’s use Iowa State’s Will McDonald IV as an example — are more second-round projections. The problem is McDonald is unlikely to be around when Dallas is next on the clock at No. 58. This is why teams that draft late in a round often justify reaching for a player 10 to 15 picks before they normally would be taken, knowing that player would be off the board on their next pick. It can be argued that’s what the Cowboys did last year when they took Williams in the second round. It’s definitely what they did in 2014 when they traded a third-round pick to get back to the top of the second round to take Lawrence, the last blue-chip pass rusher on their board that year. This strategy makes sense after the first day of the draft. It makes no sense in the first round. Lawrence turns 31 a few hours after the first round of this week’s draft is in the books. Fowler turns 29 before training camp is done. Dallas needs to refresh the pipeline. It just doesn’t need to be in the first round this time around.

Prescott will get a say in who he might be throwing to next season.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is the face of the franchise, so it comes as no surprise that The Joneses are letting him have a little input on their draft-day plans. David Moore of The Dallas Morning News revealed that Prescott has been given tape on a few wide receivers the Cowboys might end up selecting in the 2023 NFL Draft. Given that he will be the one throwing them the football, this makes all the sense in the world. Although Prescott is not the most talented player in the game today, his leadership, poise and demeanor do set him apart. While he thinks it would be cool if the Cowboys end up taking one of the wide receivers he likes this spring, he is more appreciative of the front office allowing him to have some input in all of this. What will Dak Prescott do this weekend? Cowboys gave him tape of a couple of WRs team may draft. QB will review tape & likely reach out to players to chat. “Maybe we take one, maybe we don’t,” Prescott said. “It does feel good to have input & know it’s listened to.” pic.twitter.com/CodXzSOhar — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) April 22, 2023 Given that The Joneses do a fantastic job of drafting players, Prescott will obviously defer to them.

To say the spotlight is bright for the QB1 of America’s team is an understatement.

“I think that’s normal,” Romo said Thursday before playing in the second annual Invited Celebrity Classic held at the Las Colinas Country Club. “I think that happens to anybody. Anytime you’re doing something well I think there’s always going to be that. It’s just the arc type of someone’s career. It’s happened to me a few times before, and that’s a good thing. “That stuff doesn’t affect me, really once you play quarterback for the Cowboys you can deal with anything. ... You got to remember there’s always someone’s opinion there.’’ In defense of Romo’s critics, they apparently aren’t the only ones who think he’s taken a step back as Jim Nantz’s right-hand man since he received rave reviews in his rookie season as a broadcaster in 2018. Back in February, Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported that key executives at CBS “staged something of an intervention” with Romo last offseason. While the network pushed back against that characterization, someone wanted that information out there. And it certainly wasn’t someone in Romo’s camp.

A glimpse at the roster as it stands before draft week.

Quarterback Dak Prescott Cooper Rush Will Grier Running Back Tony Pollard Ronald Jones Jr. Malik Davis Rico Dowdle Wide Receiver CeeDee Lamb Brandin Cooks Michael Gallup Jalen Tolbert Tight End Jake Ferguson Peyton Hendershot Left Tackle Tyron Smith Tyler Smith Matt Waletzko Left Guard Tyler Smith Chuma Edoga

Only a few days left for mock drafts before the real deal.

Round 1 Target: Running Backs Yes, it is true that running backs matter. No, they don’t matter like they do at the high school level, or like they did in the NFL in prior decades, but they still do matter. We know that passing to the RB isn’t as efficient as other targets. We know that running the ball is less efficient than passing the ball. We know that run success is primarily a result of solid offensive line play. We also know teams aren’t looking to subject their QB to 70 drop backs every game. We also know having a running back who can protect the QB is a big help to a passing game. We also know having a running back who regularly produces positive EPA on receptions is still a good thing. It stands to reason that having a running back who is really good at running the ball while doing those things that benefit the passing game is better than not having one. So even with the context there is an abundance of talented runners who could be found throughout the draft, spending the No. 26 pick in the draft on the position isn’t anywhere as egregious on spending a pick in the top 18, which is typically where first-round grades run out.

Dallas could potentially build one of the best running back rooms in the NFL. But does it make sense?

With rumors heating up of the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles inquiring about the pro bowler, it’s fun to imagine a Cowboys Team loaded with Henry. Pairing Henry with Cowboys Back Tony Pollard creates a double-headed monster in the backfield. Henry won’t come cheap, however. He’ll come with a 16-million-dollar cap hit. At 29 years of age, this will be his 8th season in the National Football League. Henry rushed for 1,538 yards on 349 attempts during the 2022 campaign. He amassed a whopping 13 touchdowns. And he did all of this while rushing behind the league’s worst-ranked offensive line. Since being drafted in 2016 in the 2nd round of the draft, Henry has led the league in carries three times. He’s also led the league on two different occasions in rushing yards as well as rushing touchdowns. If that’s not enough accomplishments to entice any Cowboys fan to welcome Henry with open arms, Henry is one of eight players in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards in a single season. He rushed for 2,027 yards during the 2020 season. The Cowboys, on the other hand, finished the 2022 season having the 6th best offensive line in the league. Imagine the damage Henry alone would create against opposing defenses.

