Draft Week has officially we arrived and we are all very excited.

Who will the Dallas Cowboys draft? What position will they play? Heck, what side of the ball will they play on?

We can sit here and offer our suggestions but soon enough we will finally know the answers. If we read the tea leaves a bit though then it seems possible that Dallas would use some of their serious resources this week to add to the offensive side of the ball which would certainly not be a bad thing.

This is something that Tony Catalina and Aidan Davis discussed on the latest episode of 1st and 10 on the Blogging The Boys podcast network. While the Cowboys did go offense in the first round last year, remember that they spent most of their draft capital two years ago on the defensive side of the ball and we have seen the unit transform into one of the best in the entire NFL. Perhaps the same effect could happen with the offense if things go the other way this time around.

