The Dallas Cowboys have been very busy this offseason and as a result of their work they have few holes with the 2023 NFL Draft starting on Thursday. While that is true, it is not like the Cowboys don’t have a single spot on their roster where they could use some help. Tight end leads the way in terms of national narrative, but both left guard and defensive tackle could benefit from another body as well.

To this point it seems like the Cowboys have felt like they might be able to solve their left guard problem with players already on the roster. While at the owners meetings in Arizona, front office personnel suggested Terence Steele as an option which was strange given that Steele has only played tackle to this point in the NFL.

Apparently Steele is not the only current Cowboys tackle who could see time at guard. During the team’s pre-draft press conference on Monday, head coach Mike McCarthy noted that third-year lineman Josh Ball will see more work inside than out in 2023.

Mike McCarthy says the Dallas Cowboys feel great about both Matt Waletzko and Josh Ball.



He added that Ball will likely work more inside than out. — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) April 24, 2023

When it comes to just what he has done in the NFL things have not gone well for Josh Ball. The Cowboys very infamously did not put together a proper plan at swing tackle last year, which then-rookie Tyler Smith miraculously bailed them out of, and a big reason for that was the responsibility that Dallas placed on Ball’s shoulders.

Josh Ball has only played tackle in the NFL and only played tackle in college, but he does have some guard experience dating back to high school. From Dane Brugler’s 2021 NFL Draft Guide:

Josh Ball grew up in Fredericksburg (50 miles south of Washington, D.C.) and attended Stafford High School. He was a four-year football letterman, playing multiple positions on the offensive line. As a senior, he played primarily at left guard and earned First Team All-State and All-Conference honors. Ball also was selected as a U.S. Army All-American, becoming the first player from his county to receive the honor.

It is obviously left guard where the Cowboys have a need at the moment so perhaps they feel that Ball can answer that. Dallas could also draft a guard this week and it is worth mentioning that this could be some gamesmanship to throw other teams off of the scent, so to speak.

How do you feel about the idea of Josh Ball working at guard this season? Head down to the comments and let us know.