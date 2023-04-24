The Dallas Cowboys held their pre-draft press conference on Monday.

Traditionally this particular presser provides a bit of insight on what the Cowboys are preparing to do during the upcoming NFL Draft, although over the past few years they have gotten a bit better at keeping their cards closer to the vest.

While the Cowboys may not have revealed their draft board to the world (unlike their post-first round press conference last year) they did share some insight regarding other matters involving the team. As an example, Mike McCarthy noted that third-year offensive lineman Josh Ball is expected to work more inside than out this coming season.

One of the more interesting answers came from Jerry Jones (as opposed to Stephen Jones or the aforementioned Mike McCarthy) when he was asked why the team’s draft philosophy has shifted in recent years. More specifically the question was about a shift in philosophy with regards to making “splashes” during the draft (i.e. a big-time trade).

Here is what Jerry Jones had to say as transcribed by Mark Lane:

I’ll speak for myself. Stephen, as I mentioned, is very influential on some of those early ones. I’m kidding. The bottom line is this: it hasn’t been an overall philosophy. It’s been the situation. There is a real, innate temptation to improve your situation and to physically do something about it rather than sit there and wait for the gods to take care of you. And, so, there is an instinctive feel about making a trade, and I would say the same things with you draft wise until you look with the experience you’ve had, and you look over there and you take those four threes for that one, three threes for that one, and you also remember what’s left in the third round compared to what you’ve given up in the first round, and you get hand cramps and lockjaw and don’t do it. So, my point is the experience of that will be all that you weigh. And I’m not saying — maybe it’s great to have somebody that can operate without a net. Maybe that’s better, but personally I think we got a great mix of reflection on past. I know we have Mike — I don’t want to speak for Mike and I will though — he’s got more input here than he had at Green Bay. Okay, and then let him expound on it. But I always wanted coaches to be involved with us and in a big way. And he had everything to do with getting Lamb, Mike did. And, so, that’s very important, and I think that’s us by the way, too. My point is you want a great combination. I’m satisfied with him and we make the pick. If there has ever been a truer, truer collaboration since I’ve been with the Cowboys, then I don’t know when it was.

This is pretty straightforward from Jerry Jones. The Cowboys, and Jerry specifically, obviously have a reputation of glitz and glamour, but anyone who acts like that is how they build their roster has not been paying attention over the last decade.

What’s more is that Jerry almost went out of his way here to involve Mike McCarthy and did so with regards to one of the franchise’s more successful things in recent memory, the drafting of CeeDee Lamb. General perception of McCarthy is that he offers nothing and is simply along for the ride (welcome to life as the head coach of America’s Team).

It seems like the Cowboys are marrying the past and present while involving multiple voices in the name of churning out the best football possible.

That is wonderful to see.