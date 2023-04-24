Dallas Cowboys Draft 2023: All information, news, reports, and rumors that you need to know

We did it. We have reached the week of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Soon enough, the Dallas Cowboys will have a handful of new members, both drafted and undrafted. We have seen them be very aggressive in building their roster over the course of the offseason to date, but the draft is where their most valuable resources will be spent. It is not dramatic to say that this is the most important week of the entire offseason for America’s Team.

2023 Dallas Cowboys Draft Picks

1st Round: 26th Overall

2nd Round: 58th Overall

3rd Round: 90th Overall

4th Round: 129th Overall

5th Round: 169th Overall

6th Round: 212th Overall

7th Round: 244th Overall

Note: It is highly possible that the Cowboys select a player who had a 30 visit with them. These are all of the players who reportedly visited Dallas in that capacity.

Dallas Cowboys Draft Picks History (2013-2022)

Blogging The Boys Live And Aftermath Draft Coverage

In addition to everything that we are churning out on-site we will be live during the entire draft on Blogging The Boys properties.

Obviously live shows are, well, live, but we will also be turning around each day’s worth of conversation and uploading it to our podcast network.

In addition to our own coverage we are currently scheduled to have three different prospects join us this week in interviews that we will share on site and throughout these respective places.

Tuesday, April 25th: Clemson DT Bryan Bresee

Wednesday, April 26th: Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Wednesday, April 26th: Boston College WR Zay Flowers

