We are only a handful of sleeps away from the 2023 NFL Draft and soon enough we will finally know what the Dallas Cowboys have been planning and preparing for.

Obviously much of the way that a draft can go for a team is contingent upon what they do in the first round. If the Cowboys find a pass-catcher in the first round then they can shift their focus to defense. Say that Dallas finds a top cornerback early, they may come back around to find another tool for Dak Prescott to work with.

In our latest mock draft on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel hosts Brandon Loree and Tony Catalina went in a direction that few have steered in so far. They landed Myles Murphy and Steve Avila with their first two picks which set them up to attack different positions as they moved along. You can watch their exercise, and tons of other videos, on our channel where we will be live all throughout the draft.