The Dallas Cowboys are not on the clock yet, but soon enough they will be.

Whether or not the Cowboys stand firm at 26 overall, move up for whatever reason or trade back in the name of picking up more assets... we are inching closer and closer to them adding more talent to their roster.

This was the position that I found myself in on the latest episode of Monday Football Monday on The SB Nation NFL Show as I was picking on behalf of the Dallas Cowboys in our first-round mock draft exercise. You can listen to our episode right here.

Pete Sweeney (Arrowhead Pride), Jeremy Reisman (Pride of Detroit) and Raichele Privette (Bleeding Green Nation) all picked for different teams across the NFL and while I was in charge of both the NFC East and AFC East (as well as the Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts) obviously I was most invested in how to make Dallas better.

Ultimately I went with TCU WR Quentin Johnston, which we also did as a staff here at BTB, but debated heavily about selecting Utah TE Dalton Kincaid (Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer went one pick before to the New York Giants... a pick I also made for what it’s worth).

Florida OL O’Cyrus Torrence was also on the board but I really wanted to add a playmaker to the offense so Johnston felt like the right call.