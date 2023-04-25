It’s almost time. We are inching closer to the moment when the NFL universe boos Roger Goodell as he steps to the podium and kicks off the 2023 NFL Draft. Good times.

In some ways it seems like forever to get to this point from the excruciating loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round. But in other ways, it was the blink of an eye. With a solid offseason, the Cowboys have put themselves in a position to be choosy when it comes to pick #26 in the first round. They aren’t constrained by a specific need, making it very hard to know which way they will go. Picking late in the first round adds to that uncertainty because we have no idea who will be available by the time they are on the clock.

Still, we press on. Predicting what Dallas will do is always an enjoyable game. So we need your votes in the poll below as to what the Cowboys will do with that pick. We’ll post the results before the draft kicks off.

