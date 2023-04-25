Later this summer the Dallas Cowboys will see two of their franchise greats enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. DeMarcus Ware is headed to Canton, OH, as is Chuck Howley.

Obviously a lot of younger fans remember D-Ware given that he played for the team somewhat recently, although 10 years ago was hardly last week. Chuck Howley was a different generation’s defender and has long been one of the best to ever do it in NFL history. Thankfully he is finally getting his rightful due with a bronze bust and gold jacket.

It had previously been announced that Cowboys owner, president and general manager Jerry Jones would serve as DeMarcus Ware’s presenter for HOF festivities, but we did not know who would do it for Chuck Howley. Until now.

Bob Lilly will open the Hall’s doors for Chuck Howley. How cool is that?

The bond of @DallasCowboys teammates lasts forever.



Mr. Cowboy himself, Bob Lilly, will serve as Chuck Howley’s Hall of Fame Presenter! pic.twitter.com/hi1pwsT5j5 — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) April 24, 2023

Bob Lilly is literally Mr. Cowboy so this is about as Cowboys as this whole thing can get. Obviously Lilly and Howley played together during the early days of the franchise so to see them able to share this moment is going to be incredibly special.