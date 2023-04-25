The Cowboys always bring in a big class of UDFAs, and made some room on Monday to do so following the draft.

The Cowboys cleared some space on their roster for rookie additions on Monday. The NFL’s daily transaction report brings word that the team has waived tight end Ian Bunting and defensive back Isaac Taylor-Stuart with failed physical designations. They also released linebacker Devante Bond.

Mike Giardi reported the Cowboys interest in a first-round TE is real, with other league executives believing they won’t pass on Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer if given the chance.

Mike Giardi reports that the floor for Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer in this year’s draft is pick No. 26 for the Cowboys, adding that the team is interested in selecting him if he falls that far.

The ‘Bijan Robinson to Dallas’ talk will not end until his card is turned in on Thursday night.

WHY DALLAS SHOULD DRAFT BIJAN ROBINSON He’s a game-breaker, for starters. He can dominate a game running the ball, and catching passes out of the backfield. He could be the one piece on offense that pushes Dallas beyond the Divisional round. Secondly, Tony Pollard is coming off a significant leg injury and how ready he will be to play this fall remains to be seen. Remember last year? Michael Gallup coming off a leg injury and was clearly not at one hundred percent. Even if Pollard is back to full speed, having him and Robinson as a 1-2 punch cannot be overestimated. The duo threat would take a lot of pressure off of Dak Prescott, hopefully leading to fewer forced passes and interceptions. In short, if Robinson is still sitting backstage when Dallas goes on the clock, they should put his name on the card. In a few short years we could be looking back at the moment Roger Goodell calls that pick as the beginning of the next dynasty in Dallas.

The first-round RB discussion for the Cowboys comes at the same time Jerry admitted they drafted Ezekiel Elliott “too high” at fourth overall.

“It’s just so difficult to know right now,” Stephen continued. “You’ve got to let the draft play. We all know that takes hours; you’ve got plenty of time to be talking about it as guys are coming off and guys are starting to fall who you might like, not unlike CeeDee Lamb a couple years ago. You really don’t know until it happens.” The team’s lead wide receiver fell into their lap with the 17th overall pick in 2020. It was such a surprise that the Cowboys hadn’t even interviewed him ahead of time. This year, the Joneses say they’re prepared to make a move up if a prospect they covet starts to slip. “I do catch myself thinking about a trade,” Jerry said. “We’ve done some of that when you’re trying to get a higher value.” One of the more popular candidates for such a move this draft cycle, at least with outside analysts and experts, is Texas running back Bijan Robinson. Generally considered the most dynamic player at the position since Saquon Barkley went second overall in 2018, he could be a legitimate weapon in the Dallas backfield alongside Tony Pollard, but most mock drafts suggest he’ll be gone before the Cowboys go on the clock.

Will there be a market for the veteran RB after the draft?

The Dallas Cowboys released veteran running back Ezekiel Elliott this offseason, and on Monday team owner Jerry Jones admitted that using the No. 4 overall pick in the 2016 draft to select him might have been a misallocation of resources. “Zeke was [picked] too high for us,” he told reporters. Defenders of taking Elliott that high might point out that the three-time Pro Bowler and one-time first-team All-Pro averaged 1,180 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns in his seven seasons in Dallas, serving as a focal point for an offense that reached the postseason four times. In his prime, he was one of the best running backs in football, and the Cowboys wore out opponents behind an elite offensive line and their powerful tailback. What they didn’t do, however, is win a championship utilizing that philosophy.

