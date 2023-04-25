There are a number of directions that the Dallas Cowboys can go in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. While many mocks are projecting a tight end, we are talking about the NFL draft which by nature is a very unpredictable thing. Come Thursday night the Cowboys could take a wide receiver if the right one is there. Maybe they wind up selecting a cornerback if a certain one falls. Or perhaps the Cowboys do what they have not done in over 30 years and that is take a defensive tackle in the first round.

Any scenario where the Cowboys break the streak would on some level shock their fans, but there are a couple of ways in which this seems practically possible. While Georgia’s Jalen Carter figures to go much earlier, however that mystery sorts itself out, players like Clemson’s Bryan Bresee are very much worth knowing (our own Chris Halling wrote this week about how landing him would be a great deal for the Cowboys).

Bryan Bresee can see himself playing with players like Micah Parsons

Fortunately for us here at BTB, we had an opportunity on Monday afternoon, thanks to our friends at Sleep Number, to sit down and chat with Bresee just two days before the draft officially begins. He was clearly excited about his future that is about to take shape, and you can watch our whole conversation right here.

Bresee did not make any bold claims given that he is approaching this whole process with a lot of humility. He noted that he is grateful for this opportunity and that he cannot wait to have an NFL home.

Among the things he and I talked about were his versatility along the defensive line (he feels confident playing anywhere, something Dan Quinn surely likes), and whether he has allowed himself to envision lining up next to players like Micah Parsons. Again, he declined to say anything that would commit him to any certain team, but he noted that he has definitely let his imagination be a bit loose while getting closer and closer to this week.

We want to extend a huge thank you to Bryan Bresee and wish him the best of luck this week, and we’d also like to thank Sleep Number for making this interview possible.