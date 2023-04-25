Some notable things in the Cowboys' favor. 1. Miami forfeited the 21st overall pick. 2. NYG/JAX pick right in front of Dallas, two of the worst drafting teams over the last decade. 3. QB-heavy 1st round, including a few teams in front of Dallas who could reach for Hendon Hooker.

The Dallas Cowboys don’t pick until 26th overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, but that doesn’t mean a stud player won’t fall to them. There are a few extenuating factors that might help them get a better pick than originally expected picking this late in the draft. They are...

REASON #1 - The Dolphins had to forfeit their pick

Due to getting in trouble for tampering (from looking into Tom Brady), the Miami Dolphins had to give up their first-round pick, which would have been pick 21 this year. So, instead of picking at 27 as the Cowboys should be, they are actually picking at 26.

REASON #2 - The two teams picking ahead of them are terrible at drafting

The Jacksonville Jaguars and the New York Giants pick at 24 and 25 respectively and as it turns out, these two teams have been one of the bottom drafting teams in terms of getting value in the draft. This is good news as mistakes before Dallas is on the clock could lead to better options at 26.

REASON # 3 - The run of QBs should leave more options at other positions

Not only are three of the first four picks expected to be quarterbacks (C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young, and Anthony Richardson) but there are two other QBs (Will Levis and Hendon Hooker) who could be selected on Day 1 as well. It’s worth noting that Washington (pick 16), Detroit (18), Tampa Bay (19), Seattle (20), and even Minnesota (23) all could be in search of a quarterback and pick in the second half of the first round before the Cowboys are on the clock.