With just a day until the 2023 NFL Draft, the rumors and draft buzz surrounding prospects continue to build. Several analysts continue releasing mock drafts, trying to predict what direction teams will go in. Some of the recent hype around the Dallas Cowboys is centered around Texas RB Bijan Robinson in a possible trade-up scenario. It’s understandable, as the Cowboys just let go of long-time running back Ezekiel Elliott, and Tony Pollard suffered a serious injury in the divisional round loss against the San Francisco 49ers. Robinson playing at Texas throughout his collegiate career certainly helps build that hype as well. However, there is another running back in this year’s class who should be considered in the first round of the NFL draft. Alabama’s Jahmyr Gibbs is an electric playmaker who has the skill set to thrive on the professional level, and is likely a more realistic option for the Cowboys at 26 than Robinson.

Cowboys twitter will explode if they took Jahmyr Gibbs at 26 on Thursday night.



He will be seriously considered if available. — Jonah Tuls (@JonahTulsNFL) April 23, 2023

Gibbs had an impactful season with the Crimson Tide in 2022 in the running game, as well as the receiving game. He had 151 carries, 926 rushing yards, and seven rushing touchdowns on the ground. He added 44 receptions, 444 receiving yards, and three receiving touchdowns as well. Gibbs’ ability to provide playmaking ability as a receiver as well as a rusher should do well for his transition into the NFL. In today’s game, it has become increasingly important for a team’s running back to be useful as a pass-catcher as well.

If you didn't know any better, you would think that Jahmyr Gibbs was a wide receiver pic.twitter.com/bHuL2lAlrj — Tyler Forness (@TheRealForno) March 28, 2023

Earlier this offseason, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy emphasized his desire to focus on the run as the team’s play-caller heading into the 2023 season.

“Kellen wants to light the scoreboard up. But I want to run the damn ball so I can rest my defense. Think when you’re a coordinator, you know but you’re in charge of the offense. Being a head coach and being a play-caller, you’re a little more in tune.

To those of you discounting Jahmyr Gibbs because of his weight, I'm not convinced you've considered his attributes.



As well as being an elite receiver, Gibbs is a high-level runner in tight spaces.



He will be a 15-18 touch-per-game RB in the NFL.pic.twitter.com/1NYO25clme — Zareh Kantzabedian (@ZKantzFF) March 23, 2023

While many fans across the NFL are starting to acknowledge that spending a high draft pick on a running back might not be the wisest use of resources, it makes a lot of sense for the Cowboys in this scenario. While Pollard might be medically cleared by the start of the season, the team still will not know for sure if he will be the same explosive player he was this previous season. It is also reasonable to acknowledge that Pollard will be playing on the franchise tag. Drafting a running back like Gibbs would allow the team to not fully rely on Pollard, giving him more time to recover from his injury. Having Gibbs would also give the Dallas front office some insurance if Pollard decided to leave in free agency for a larger contract in 2024.

While everyone seems to be focused on Robinson as the running back option for the Cowboys at pick 26, it is important to consider another back who could make an immediate impact for the team. Gibbs is a playmaker who could provide a dual-threat boost to the offense this upcoming season.