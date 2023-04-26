Blogging The Boys Draft Q&A: Answering your questions about all things 2023 NFL Draft and beyond

We are just one day away from the 2023 NFL Draft. One day. One more sleep. We got this.

In some ways the offseason has flown by, a phenomenon that has been helped by the Dallas Cowboys participating in the offseason in a more aggressive manner than we were all accustomed to; however, in another way this has taken forever to get here. Such is the case with the NFL draft and all of the lead up to it.

What do we think the Dallas Cowboys are going to do? What do we want them to do? What should they do? What happens if they do or do not do those things?

There are a lot of questions which means it is time for answers which is exactly why we are here. For those of you unaware my name is RJ Ochoa and I love Blogging The Boys with all of my heart and I will be hanging out in this post for a while answering any questions that pop up in the comments.

Let’s go. Vamos.