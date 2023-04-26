NFC East Mixtape Vol. 109: The NFC East Mixtape Mock Draft

In a perfect world the Dallas Cowboys would absolutely crush the NFL Draft. That is obvious.

But if we are talking about a truly perfect world then we might as well ask for a few more things, right? While we obviously want to see Dallas have the best draft of any other team in the NFL we also do not want to see any team within the division improve themselves greatly. The easiest path to the playoffs is winning it after all.

On the latest episode of the NFC East Mixtape we (Bleeding Green Nation’s Brandon Lee Gowton and myself) did a three-round mock draft while doing everything that we could to better each team in the division. You can listen to the episode right above this paragraph or watch it if you scroll up a bit further.

As far as Dallas is concerned it was a lot of offense as we took Michael Mayer, Cody Mauch and Zach Evans with all three picks. That felt somewhat realistic, but we will obviously find out how much so over the next handful of days.