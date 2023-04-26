The Cowboys continue to be linked to tight ends throughout the draft process.

Which team is most likely to select a tight end in the first round? We can’t quite answer this question with the Draft Day Predictor because it forecasts picks, not teams, but we can get pretty close. The answer: the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas lost Dalton Schultz in free agency and is also drafting in what seems to be a logical range for either Utah’s Dalton Kincaid or Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer. (This is also the beginning of the range for Georgia’s Darnell Washington.) In all, the Draft Day Predictor says there’s a 23% chance a tight end is selected at pick No. 26.

The Cowboys still have a vacancy at kicker, so could they look to fill it in the draft?

Nick: Typically, I’d say no to this. But if you look at last year, the Cowboys had a few kickers they liked that were drafted but were also pretty high on Jonathan Garibay, out of Texas Tech, and signed him after the draft. Obviously, that didn’t work as he didn’t make it out of camp. That’s not to say there won’t be some undrafted kickers that make it on rosters, and most of the ones the Cowboys have had over the years, were not drafted. But if they like a kicker and he’s there in the fifth or sixth round, I don’t know why you wouldn’t. Games are just too close not to invest a little more resources in a kicker. As long as he’s made kicks in pressure situations and would be a regular-touchback guy on kickoffs, I wouldn’t have an issue with that. Kurt: I hate the idea of spending a draft pick on a kicker, but the thing is, I’m not sure why. I mean, kicker has to be one of the most important positions on the team, right? Games are literally won and lost by kickers. And given that the last time a non-kicker led the league in points was 17 years ago when running back LaDainian Tomlinson totaled 186 (the NFL record), why not spend a little late-round draft capital here? Well, because history shows that signing an undrafted kicker is just as, if not more, productive. Look at last year’s statistical leaders. Of the top-10 kickers in points, seven were undrafted, and of the three who were, two are no longer with the team that first selected them. In field goals made, six were undrafted and none of the other four are with their original clubs. For field goal percentage, eight went undrafted and the remaining two who were are now elsewhere as well. So even though kickers can make or break a season, given the Cowboys’ other areas of need, spending a pick on one may not be the best use of Dallas’ draft assets.

Even though tight end is the favorite, the idea has its critics.

Do the Cowboys even need to worry about the position to begin with? Frankly, no. If Dallas was concerned about the players they have on the roster — Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot — at the position, they wouldn’t have let Dalton Schultz go. Especially when they could have re-signed him rather cheaply after his free agency market fizzled. The Cowboys have two very good tight ends on the roster already. It isn’t a position of need. And there are options available later in the draft. Taking Tucker Kraft out of South Dakota State in the third or fourth round would be the right play. He was a solid receiver for the Jackrabbits during their National Championship run last year. And he is a solid blocker. There are a couple of other players who will be available in the middle rounds at the position, freeing Dallas up to address greater needs.

The Cowboys are considering shifting the position of some offensive lineman.

“I don’t think you can ever have enough of them,” Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones said Monday during the team’s pre-draft press conference, “and Mike [McCarthy, head coach] would agree with that. We should be drafting one, you’d like to hope, in the top three or four rounds every year.” Dallas made it their No. 1 priority last year, taking Tulsa’s Tyler Smith with the 24th pick. All the rookie did in return was step in for an eight-time Pro Bowler and lead the entire team in snaps for the season. So forgive the Cowboys brain trust if they lean toward getting right back in that line with the 26th overall pick this weekend. Even with perennial All-Pro Zack Martin, the impressive Tyler Smith, a returning Tyron Smith, up-and-comer Terence Steele, and a very solid Tyler Biadasz, the Cowboys admit they still have a need up front. “You look at Cincinnati last year, where they were trying to struggle through the injuries,” Jones added. “You look at Kansas City over the years, trying to get through the injuries. We had our share of injuries last year, of course, with Steele and Tyron missing quite a bit of time. You can’t have enough of those guys. That’s why we do put a premium on drafting them.” “Matt’s having a great offseason. He obviously had the surgery, so he’s knocking it out of the park there. And Josh, I think, clearly, will work more inside than out. He does a tremendous job in the offseason program, things like that. I’m excited to see those guys play in the preseason. They’re ready. We’ve just got to get them battle-tested. They’re making all the progress you look for in his your second- or third-[year] players. They’re right on schedule.”

Bryan Bresee, projected first-rounder in this week’s draft, likes the idea of playing with Micah Parsons.

Fortunately for us here at BTB, we had an opportunity on Monday afternoon, thanks to our friends at Sleep Number, to sit down and chat with Bresee just two days before the draft officially begins. He was clearly excited about his future that is about to take shape, and you can watch our whole conversation right here. Bresee did not make any bold claims given that he is approaching this whole process with a lot of humility. He noted that he is grateful for this opportunity and that he cannot wait to have an NFL home. Among the things he and I talked about were his versatility along the defensive line (he feels confident playing anywhere, something Dan Quinn surely likes), and whether he has allowed himself to envision lining up next to players like Micah Parsons. Again, he declined to say anything that would commit him to any certain team, but he noted that he has definitely let his imagination be a bit loose while getting closer and closer to this week.

