Talkin’ The Draft: Full first-round mock draft

The entire NFL offseason has led to this point. At long last, the 2023 NFL Draft is almost here.

While the draft is exciting its presence does mean something seismic in the world of football discussion and that is that mock drafts are shelved for about another nine months. We have done all sorts of mocks to figure out who may or may not be available when the Dallas Cowboys draft and we have one last one that takes a look at the first round as a whole specifically.

Hosts Connor Livesay and Joey Ickes made every pick in the first round on the latest episode of Talkin’ The Draft on the Blogging The Boys podcast network. Their selection for the Dallas Cowboys was Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer which is pretty popular these days.

