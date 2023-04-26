The Dallas Cowboys do not pick until 26 during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft and that means that they are likely too far out to walk away with the top wide receiver in the class.

Of course, that doesn’t mean that we can’t hope for things to work out for Dallas. After all it was just three years ago when there was “no way” that CeeDee Lamb would make it to the Cowboys at 17 and just last week the franchise picked up his fifth-year option. The NFL draft is unpredictable.

When it comes to this year’s class, the top receiver is Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba according to most scouts. We were fortunate here at BTB to be able to speak to Smith-Njigba in the week leading up to the Super Bowl. and thanks to Tide Cleaners and the P&G Style Lounge we were able to link up on Wednesday afternoon. You can watch our conversation right below.

Among the things JSN discussed:

That he is excited for the draft (duh)

How he would love to play for his hometown Cowboys (also duh, he mentioned he is excited to have an NFL team period)

His thoughts on how he is characterized as a slot receiver and how he can play anywhere, plus how the slot position is evolving as a whole in the NFL

It is always fun to talk to draft prospects but doing so the day before their life changes is a different level of cool. Again the odds are low that JSN will somehow make it to 26 or that Dallas will trade up to get him, but wherever he lands he is going to make a pretty immediate impact.

We want to wish Smith-Njigba the best of luck throughout the draft process and in his NFL career and to thank him for the time that he gave us. Additionally we would like to thank Tide for making him available.