We have all run through enough mock draft simulators to have a strong idea who will be available when the Dallas Cowboys are on the clock at 26.

One version of the adventure that we can choose is at tight end with Michael Mayer or Dalton Kincaid. Another avenue involves us going somewhere in the trenches, on either side say with Will McDonald IV or O’Cyrus Torrence, but perhaps the most fun option lies with a wide receiver as the pick.

The Cowboys brought a new level of focus to the receiver position this offseason by trading for veteran Brandin Cooks. They also picked up star CeeDee Lamb’s fifth-year option last week, and there is confidence that Michael Gallup will be better in his second season following the torn ACL that he suffered two Januarys ago.

Why not add more, though? Why not add one of the more dynamic players in this year’s draft class? And why not do so at the 26th pick specifically?

Speaking personally I have had a hard time passing on Boston College WR Zay Flowers in the mocks where I have not selected him for the Cowboys. Flowers is perhaps the most explosive receiver in the class, and while he is undersized as far as conventional Cowboys matters are concerned, we have seen the team do things a bit differently as of late.

Thanks to our friends at Gillette and the P&G Style Lounge, we were able to chat with Flowers on Wednesday afternoon and he was so much fun that our conversation went all over the place.

Among the things we talked about with Zay:

His ability to win outside

What it was like working out with Patrick Mahomes

How he sees himself fitting with say CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks

This was among the more fun interviews that I have been fortunate enough to do. Flowers was super charming and whoever does draft him is going to get an incredible player and super fun personality.

We want to wish him the best of luck throughout the draft process and in his NFL career and to thank him for the time that he gave us. Additionally we would like to thank Gillette for making him available.