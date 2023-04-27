Cowboys draft 2023: When and how to watch the NFL Draft

Today is the day. NFL fans all over wait for this day almost as much as they do the opening day on the regular-season schedule. The NFL Draft starts tonight with round one and every team will try to rebuild their roster and be ready to compete for a Super Bowl.

The Dallas Cowboys had a 12-5 record in 2022 and won one playoff game before losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round. They will be selecting 26th in the first round. Whether they stay at that pick or decide to trade it remains to be seen. Popular choices for the Cowboys at pick 26 include tight ends Michael Mayer or Dalton Kincaid, receivers like Zay Flowers or Quentin Johnston, and offensive linemen like Darnell Wright, among others.

The Cowboys have seven picks overall, but we always know there is a chance for a trade.

Below are the Cowboys picks followed by information on viewing the draft.

Round 1, pick 26

Round 2, pick 58

Round 3, pick 90

Round 4, pick 129

Round 5, pick 169

Round 6, pick 212

Round 7, pick 244

What: 2023 NFL Draft

When: April 27-April 29, 2023

Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Dates/Time:

Thur, April 27: (8 p.m. ET): Round 1 – ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes,

Round 1: 10 minutes per selection.

Fri, April 28: (7 p.m. ET): Rounds 2 and 3 – ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes,

Round 2: Seven minutes per selection

Round 3, including compensatory picks: Five minutes per selection

Sat, April 29 (12 p.m. ET): NFL Draft, Rounds 4–7 – ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes,

Rounds 4 through 6, including compensatory picks: Five minutes per selection.

Round 7, including compensatory picks: Four minutes per selection.

TV: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes

Radio: The Ticket, Westwood One Radio, SiriusXM NFL Radio and ESPN Radio

Streaming: NFL+

