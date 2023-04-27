Dallas Cowboys NFL draft results 2023 tracker

The NFL Draft has finally arrived meaning each team will have a fresh crop of rookies added to the roster. The decisions made by teams over the draft’s three days could play a huge role in the success or failure of an organization for years to come. Hit on a big draft with quality contributors, and you’re contending for a Super Bowl. Have a couple of big misses, and you’re picking at the top of the draft for a few years.

The Cowboys roll into the draft with a solid roster. The trades for Stephon Gilmore and Brandin Cooks filled a couple of big holes. Which way they go in the first round is a mystery, although bets on an offensive lineman, a tight end, or a receiver would get you okay odds. Speaking of odds, visit our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook for all kinds of draft odds.

The Cowboys hold seven picks in the draft. We’ll keep track of them for you here, and including some analysis of why the picks were made.

Round 1, pick 26

Round 2, pick 58

Round 3, pick 90

Round 4, pick 129

Round 5, pick 169

Round 6, pick 212

Round 7, pick 244

Cowboys needs:

OG: The Cowboys lost Connor McGovern, last year’s starter, and have yet to really replace him in the lineup. Tyler Smith could be the guy if they wanted, but they might prefer him at tackle, especially given Tyron Smith’s injury history, and Terence Steele’s injury recovery.

TE: Dalton Schultz has moved on. The team has some options in Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot, but Dallas may want more firepower and a possible starter.

RB: Dallas begins life without Ezekiel Elliott (unless they re-sign him). With Tony Pollard as RB1, the Cowboys could use a complement, especially with Pollard on a one-year deal.

WR: The team brought in Brandin Cooks giving them a solid top three, but depth is an issue. It hurt them last year, they will want to reinforce the position for 2023.

LB: With Micah Parsons spending the majority of his time as a lineman, the depth here is really thin. They will definitely draft one at some point.

CB: You can never have enough, and Stephon Gilmore may be only here for a year. They need to make a move to fortify depth and look to the future.