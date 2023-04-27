No way the team drafts a running back in Round 1, right?

1. Bijan Robinson, RB Pick: Round 1, 26th-overall School: Texas Honors: Doak Walker Award Winner, Unanimous All-American, 2x First-Team All-Big 12 I literally cackled like The Joker once the mock generator got to the 20th-overall pick and this guy was still on the board. It was at that point that I considered trading up into the early 20s to grab him but I stood my ground, fully prepared for Robinson to be snatched up before the Cowboys went on the clock but, alas, there he was at No. 26 looking at me with eyes that housed a silent but fervent vow to destroy all of my football foes; and so I caved. After all, while I’ve been very vocal about how Dallas doesn’t need to take a running back in the first round, I’ve also made it clear my mother didn’t raise a fool though, so with Robinson still in play, and with no need to give up a draft pick to go up and get him, I grabbed him (and I’m not sorry).

If the position ends up being the best player available at 26, don’t be shocked to see Dallas go in this direction.

Could Dallas take arguably the most pro ready tight end in this year’s draft class?

The drumbeat is getting louder for the Cowboys to address an obvious thin spot on their roster with a prospect who is at the top of his class now… and could be at the top of his position’s class in the pros before much longer. On Draft Day Eve, more outlets are mocking Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer to Dallas with the 26th overall pick… and they present a convincing case for why the Joneses should make it happen in real life on Thursday night. The ESPN Analytics Draft Day Predictor pegs Mayer’s chances of still being on the board in the 26th spot at about 60%. The site also has Mayer as the most likely pick for Dallas, with a chance he’ll be the selection at greater than 11%. Jacksonville looks to be the main competition for the Cowboys to land him; the predictor says there’s a 10% chance the Jaguars will turn in Mayer’s card with the 24th pick. Utah’s Dalton Kincaid is considered by many outlets to have more potential upside than Mayer, but The 33rd Team’s Mike Tannenbaum likes the Golden Domer’s blocking skills better. He has Mayer as the pick for Dallas at 26 in that site’s latest mock draft, echoing most analysts who say the not-yet-22-year-old will step in and be a Day One starter.

Hopefully a super draft will result in a Super Bowl this upcoming season.

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! No, it’s the newest members of the 2023 Dallas Cowboys! Even though there is still some time left until fans know the latest jersey to buy, that doesn’t mean we can’t use the remaining time to have fun with player comparisons. During the draft process, members of the media love to compare prospects to NFL players giving people a ballpark range of what to expect at the next level. What if, instead of comparing potential picks to current players, they had superhero counterparts? Here are some potential draft targets for the Cowboys and who they resemble most from comic books. Michael Mayer, TE = The Thing of the Fantastic 4 (Marvel Comics) One of the first things said about Micahel Mayer as a prospect is that “he’s solid.” Put him along with a character like The Thing; you get “solid as a rock.” Undoubtedly, Mayer is one of the premier talents in the 2023 draft. However, he doesn’t have a trait that makes him a generational talent by evaluators. He’s good at running routes, has solid hands as a pass catcher, and is good at getting yards after the catch—not outstanding in any of the categories.

It is going to be an interesting draft night for America’s Team

3. Trading Up and Selecting Bijan Robinson The Cowboys trading up and selecting Robinson seems like a wild fantasy. Also, add in the fact that the Cowboys have only traded up in the first three rounds once since 2014. They moved up 13 spots in the second round in 2014 to take DeMarcus Lawrence. But Dallas also does have a history of trading up in the first round, if a player they love is still on the board. In 2010, the Cowboys traded up from 27th to 24th to take Dez Bryant and in 2012, they moved up from 14th to 6th to take Morris Claiborne. Since the Claiborne trade up though, the Cowboys haven’t moved up in the first round in 13 years. 2. Selecting a WR at 26 Since the Cooks trade to Dallas, the talks of the Cowboys using a first-round pick on a wide receiver have quieted down. And for good reason. With Cooks, the Cowboys have a solid trio for Dak Prescott in the passing game. CeeDee Lamb proved himself as a wide receiver one last year, Michael Gallup is expected to have a bigger role in the offense in 2023 and of course, Cooks has six 1,000-yard seasons in his nine-year career. If sophomore Jalen Tolbert can also break onto the scene, that will be great news for Dallas. But, we’ve seen the Cowboys draft a wide receiver in the draft when it wasn’t a necessary need. Heading into the 2020 NFL Draft, Dallas had Amari Cooper and Gallup coming off strong receiving campaigns — both putting up over 1,100 yards and 14 combined touchdowns.

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network, and on weekdays we offer two different shows every single day.

Monday: 1st and 10 with Tony Catalina & Aidan Davis

Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Tuesday: The Writer’s Block with Jess Nevarez and Brandon Loree

Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB Staffers

Wednesday: NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton

Wednesday: Talkin’ The Star with Connor Livesay

Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

Thursday: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

Friday: Girls Talkin’ Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

Saturday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

Also every single weekday features a roundup episodes of sorts similar to these news headlines that catches you up on everything that you need to know! Make sure to listen to Dallas Cowboys Daily hosted by Jess Nevarez from Monday through Friday. We also offer live shows every weekday afternoon on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel.

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.