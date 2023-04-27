All of the speculation, mock drafts, and debate will soon be over when it comes to the 2023 NFL Draft. Once Saturday is over, there will be no more guessing. But until that time we can still partake in one of our favorite NFL offseason activities, and that’s trying to predict what will happen in the draft. Or in this case, what we want to happen.

We recently asked Cowboys fans what position they would like the team to address in the first round of the draft. With Dallas picking 26th, it’s hard to predict which player they would take with so many variables in front of them. So we went with position, and the overwhelming majority of fans in our poll want the team to beef up the offensive line.

The media pundits have been pushing the tight end position in the past six weeks or so, and the running back debate has also been a hot one. But for the majority of people in this poll, filling the gap at left guard and creating some solid depth at the tackle position in the process seems to be the route fans want.

Bonus question: This is what the fans want, but will it be what Dallas does in the draft? Hit the comments and let us know your thoughts.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.