Twitter reaction to the Dallas Cowboys first-round pick of Mazi Smith

The Cowboys take DT Mazi Smith from Michigan at pick 26. Here’s what Twitter had to say about the first-round selection.

By Mike_Poland
Syndication: Arizona Republic Cheryl Evans/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

With the 26th pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the Dallas Cowboys select defensive tackle Mazi Smith.

The pick was somewhat of a surprise as hardly any mock had Smith to Dallas. So how did some of the analysts feel about Mazi Smith getting his name called?

Some of his new fellow teammates on the Cowboys made their feelings known.

One analyst was impressed.

Some very interesting points to note on the new Cowboys defensive tackle.

Finally our fellow BTB staff members give their takes.

With the Dallas Cowboys taking time during the offseason in the free agency period to fill needs and weaknesses, the run defense still needed work. With the inside defensive tackle position not being as deep as other positions in the draft that are on the Cowboys radar, the pick made good sense to make early leaving Day 2 open to fill at positions with more depth.

