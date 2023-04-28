The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft is now in the books. It certainly didn’t go the way most Cowboys fans expected. With so much talk about tight ends, or wide receivers, or offensive linemen, or even running backs, defensive tackle was one of the few positions hardly ever mentioned for Dallas. That might be because they never use premium resources on the position, until now.

Mazi Smith is a run stopper, and a large man with unreal athleticism. The Cowboys can definitely use help stopping the run on defense, but the Cowboys passed on some higher-rated talent to take Smith. So was it a good move? Did Dallas do the right thing?

That’s what we’re asking you in our latest poll. Hit it up!

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Dallas Cowboys fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.