 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cowboys Draft 2023: Listen to Michigan DT Mazi Smith find out Dallas is drafting him

The phone call that changed Mazi Smith’s life

By RJ Ochoa
/ new

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Blogging The Boys Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Dallas Cowboys news from Blogging The Boys