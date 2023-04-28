The Dallas Cowboys addressed a massive need for their defense by selecting Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith with the 26th overall pick. The team got themselves an athletic powerhouse in the trenches to help one of their weaker areas on the roster, so the front office has to feel pretty good about that.

But there is no time to bask in the glory as the team must now focus on Day 2. With so many great prospects still on the board, it’s anyone’s guess as to what could unfold today for the Cowboys. Let’s run through each of the Cowboys' main positions of interest for possible early-round prospects and see which players make the most sense to target for Day 2.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE LINE

Top available prospects (average draft position in parenthesis):

O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida (32)

John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota (41)

Steve Avila, TCU (53)

Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin (54)

Tyler Steen, Alabama (99)

Many of the top offensive line prospects came off the board early in round one, and the Cowboys were wise to not panic and reach for a lesser-talent player. There are still a handful of nice targets on Day 2 with both O’Cyrus Torrence and Steve Avila being the top dogs on the list. If they aren’t able to address OL at pick 58, Alabama’s Tyler Steen makes an intriguing option at 90.

TIGHT END

Top available prospects:

Michael Mayer, Notre Dame (21)

Darnell Washington, Georgia (36)

Luke Musgrave, Oregon State (50)

Sam LaPorta, Iowa (60)

Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State (67)

It felt like the table was set for the Cowboys to draft a tight end at 26, but cooler heads prevailed. Utah’s Dalton Kincaid is the only tight end selected so far leaving quite a few options available. Now, the team finds themselves with choices ready for round two. Many of the prospects listed have been connected with Dallas as far as a possible first-round selection, so if they can score one of these guys at 58, that would be a huge win.

WIDE RECEIVER

Top available prospects:

Jalin Hyatt, Tennesee (39)

Josh Downs, North Carolina (47)

Cedric Tillman, Tennesse (64)

Marvin Mims, Oklahoma (70)

Tank Dell, Houston (75)

Tyler Scott, Cincinnati (78)

Jonathan Mingo, Mississippi (79)

There was a run on wide receivers midway through the first round and it got washed out right before the Cowboys were on the clock. The Cowboys still have plenty of options and those include players who make good third-round targets. Either Mingo or Mims would be great additions if they could land them with pick 90.

RUNNING BACKS

There are still many options available at running back. UCLA’s Zach Charbonnet is in the mix to be selected today, but outside of him, the Cowboys would be better served to wait until Day 3 to find their new RB.

DEFENSE

LINEBACKER

Top available prospects:

Drew Sanders, Arkansas (40)

Trenton Simpson, Clemson (49)

Daiyan Henley, Washington State (71)

Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama (87)

DeMarvion Overshown, Texas (105)

The Lions surprised everyone when they selected Iowa’s Jack Campbell with the 18th overall pick. That leaves all of the top guys still on the board. It would be great if a player like Drew Sanders or Trenton Simpson made it to 58, but don’t hold your breath. Daiyan Henley or DeMarvion Overshown are good candidates at 90.

CORNERBACK

Top available prospects:

Joey Porter Jr., Penn State (14)

Cam Smith, South Carolina (37)

Kelee Ringo, Georgia (38)

D.J. Turner, Michigan (51)

Julius Brents, Kansas State (52)

Tyrique Stevenson, Miami (69)

One of the biggest surprises is that Penn State’s Joey Porter is still available. While JPJ is not likely to last until pick 58, there are still some really good options available and there could be good choices available in each of the next two rounds for Dallas.

Here is a condensed draft board for Day 2 targets as it pertains to players the Cowboys have shown interest in.