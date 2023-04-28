The Dallas Cowboys were all smiles and handshakes after the selection of Mazi Smith Thursday night, but it didn’t start out that way. When the team was on the clock, there seemed to be some hesitation about what they wanted to do. During BTB’s live Youtube stream from round one of the draft, we were able to hone in on the war room footage shown when the Cowboys were on the clock and get a nice glimpse of what was going on. There were a lot of conversations happening, hand gestures, and at times, what seemed like pure confusion.

The Cowboys' war room seemed all out of sorts Thursday night. Who were they going to pick? Were they going to trade back? You could cut the tension with a knife. pic.twitter.com/IKgueUzAqT — Dan Rogers (@DannyPhantom24) April 28, 2023

There was some discussion about the Buffalo Bills throwing a wrench into the Cowboys' plans when they moved up from 27 to 25 and jumped ahead of Dallas to select tight end Dalton Kincaid. Is that what really happened? Maybe, but ESPN reporter/Cowboys insider Todd Archer doesn’t subscribe to that theory.

No, I don’t believe the Cowboys would have taken Dalton Kincaid at No. 26 if the Bills didn’t move a pick ahead of them. I think they would’ve done the same thing in picking Mazi Smith. And I think Kincaid would’ve been a great selection for the offense, Dak. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) April 28, 2023

In the Cowboys' post-draft press conference, Stephen Jones mentioned they had two or three guys rated the same and they had a debate about which one was the best guy. Was Kincaid also one of those guys? Ultimately, they went with Mazi Smith to help strengthen their run defense. Just looking at Smith the player, there is a lot to love about this selection, but not everyone felt he warranted the 26th overall pick. Narratives like, “should he have been selected that high” or “they could’ve traded back and still got him” started circulating through Cowboys Nation. But Jerry Jones wasted no time putting those narratives to rest as he once again felt compelled to tell the media where they had Smith ranked on their draft board.

Jerry Jones cannot help himself divulging where they had their draft pick ranked on their board. According to the Cowboys owner, Mazi Smith was ranked 13th or 14th on their draft board. pic.twitter.com/jSaBHS4IEF — Dan Rogers (@DannyPhantom24) April 28, 2023

At the presser, Jerry also mentioned that they were fielding calls from other teams who were interested in trading up to acquire the Cowboys pick, and as it turns out one of those teams who wanted to move up wanted to do so in order to select Smith. The Cowboys wisely said no. The bottom line is if they wanted Smith, it had to happen at 26.

FYI: The #Cowboys did field a call from the Chiefs to potentially move down to 31, but it was nixed when Kansas City said they were moving up for Mazi Smith.



Andy Reid wanted him. Mike McCarthy got him. — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) April 28, 2023

Stephen Jones also mentioned that the decision to pick Smith over the other players they were debating between was aided by Smith’s ability to help the team get better on earlier downs. The team is committed to improving their run defense. He also mentioned that depth at other positions also played a role. While they didn’t divulge anything specific, maybe that depth was from the tight end position as there are several quality players still remaining (average draft position courtesy of NFL Mock Draft Database).

While it seemed that a lot was going down when the Cowboys were on the clock, the Cowboys got their guy. If we believe what they are saying about where he was ranked (as we don’t have physical evidence this time), then the Cowboys got a steal. And considering they have been pretty sharp with their scouting in recent years, that has to make us feel pretty good. It also feels good to hear that the reigning Super Bowl champs wanted Smith as well.