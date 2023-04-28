As the second round began, so did the run on tight ends. Names like Michael Mayer, Sam LaPorta, and Luke Musgrave came off the board and it seemed as if all the early round tight ends would be gone prior to the Cowboys 58th overall selection. Not only were the tight ends being gobbled up by opposing franchises, so were some of the offensive lineman that had been recently linked to the Cowboys as names like Steve Avila and Matthew Bergeron came off the board ahead of their second-round pick. With offensive line players like O’Cyrus Torrence and Juice Scruggs on the board at pick 58, the team decided to grab one of the few remaining early round tight ends as they picked Luke Schoonmaker.

Check out Luke Schoonmaker’s career highlights as a Michigan Wolverine:

Schoonmaker would spend five years in Ann Arbor. His career stat line reads 54 receptions for 418 yards and seven touchdowns. Those numbers won’t blow anyone away but the talent has always been there. He is very good at getting off the snap and into his route in a hurry. Schoonmaker clocked a 4.63 40-yard dash time at this year’s combine which shows he has plenty of juice to play in the NFL.

Running routes comes natural to him, and his feel for the game is solid. That good feel for the game shows up on tape as he knows how to sit down and find soft spots in zone defenses. Running routes is obviously important, but having good hands is as well, and Schoonmaker possesses quality pass catching skills.

From a blocking perspective, it isn’t always pretty but he is a willing and able blocker. Adding strength to his game will help in this area, along with working on his blocking technique. He is an older prospect, and will be 25 early on in his rookie season. This pick would be considered a safe one.

Schoonmaker will come in right away and be the most athletic tight end in the room. If for nothing else, he is a good depth play at a minimum, and based on his athletic profile and draft pedigree, puts him in a good spot to battle for the number one spot atop the Cowboys depth chart at tight end. This was a quality addition to add to what some believe is already a good unit to begin with.