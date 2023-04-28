It’s Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft. The Cowboys went with a big man in the first round, securing defensive tackle Mazi Smith. Round 2 is likely a move for the offensive side of the ball, maybe getting into the depth of this draft class at tight end, or maybe offensive lineman. Wide receiver and running back could also be in play depending on how the round unfolds.

This is an open thread for draft chat.

Cowboys 2023 draft picks:

Round 1, pick 26 - DT Mazi Smith (Michigan)

Round 2, pick 58

Round 3, pick 90

Round 4, pick 129

Round 5, pick 169

Round 6, pick 212

Round 7, pick 244

Cowboys needs round two:

OG: The Cowboys lost Connor McGovern, last year’s starter, and have yet to really replace him in the lineup. Tyler Smith could be the guy if they wanted, but they might prefer him at tackle, especially given Tyron Smith’s injury history, and Terence Steele’s injury recovery.

TE: Dalton Schultz has moved on. The team has some options in Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot, but Dallas may want more firepower and a possible starter.

RB: Dallas begins life without Ezekiel Elliott (unless they re-sign him). With Tony Pollard as RB1, the Cowboys could use a complement, especially with Pollard on a one-year deal.

WR: The team brought in Brandin Cooks giving them a solid top three, but depth is an issue. It hurt them last year, they will want to reinforce the position for 2023.

LB: With Micah Parsons spending the majority of his time as a lineman, the depth here is really thin. They will definitely draft one at some point.

CB: You can never have enough, and Stephon Gilmore may be only here for a year. They need to make a move to fortify depth and looking to the future.

Blogging The Boys Live Coverage

We will be live all throughout the draft on our YouTube and Twitch Channels as well as our Facebook Page. Follow along and let’s have fun!

Follow Blogging The Boys on Social Media

If it is not obvious it is going to be a busy weekend and while we know that you will be hanging out here on site you can also access our content in a variety of different places.