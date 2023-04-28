The Dallas Cowboys entered the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft with plenty of options. After addressing two of their bigger needs, selecting a run-stuffing defensive lineman and a tight end in the first two rounds, the Cowboys had the flexibility to go in a multitude of directions in round three.

Ultimately, Dallas decided to add to their defense, selecting Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown.

Check out DeMarvion Overshown’s 2022 highlights as a Texas Longhorn

The 22-year-old linebacker played five years at Texas, with his final season in 2022 being by far the most productive. Overshown recorded 96 total tackles including 10.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks.

Overshown, a former safety, is extremely athletic and was one of the best pure athletes in the entire draft class. His RAS score of 8.18 was in the top 18% of all linebackers drafted from 1987-2023.

DeMarvion Overshown is a LB prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 8.18 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 484 out of 2648 LB from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/m3ng0kIU5p pic.twitter.com/PnyAzWI4Kt — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 17, 2023

He is explosive, plays with tons of energy, and seeks out contact. The former Longhorn was also outstanding in coverage last season, allowing zero touchdowns in 332 coverage snaps, via Pro Football Focus.

Another value add the linebacker brings to the table is his ability to play special teams. Overshown played 472 special teams snaps during his five-year collegiate career at Texas, something the Cowboys will almost certainly rely on him doing at the next level.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic had Overshown ranked as his eighth linebacker. Here’s what Brugler had to say about the newest Cowboy.

A three-year starter at Texas, Overshown played the SAM linebacker position in defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski’s 4-3 base scheme. After moving from defensive back to linebacker under Chris Ash in 2020, he learned a new scheme under Kwiatkowski in 2021 and expanded his role as more of an edge presence in 2022. Overshown has the frame of a lean, oversized safety and creates plays with his sideline-to-sideline range and attacking mentality. A see-ball, get-ball type of player, he diagnoses well and keeps his eyes locked on the ball carrier, but not the climbing blocker ahead of him and will struggle to sift through traffic. Overall, Overshown must continue developing his strength and awareness within the flow of the play, but he has above-average speed to be an energetic run-and-hit pursuit player with upside in coverage. He projects as core NFL special teamer and subpackage rush/drop linebacker.

For the Cowboys, taking a linebacker in this draft was a must. Even after re-signing Leighton Vander Esch, Dallas absolutely needed to address the position with the uncertainty surrounding Jabril Cox and Damone Clarke.

Overshown will pair well with Vander Esch and Dallas’ two young linebackers, and his athletic ability will make it difficult for defenses to target the middle of the field when he is out there.

Overall, the Cowboys continued their trend of adding excellent athletes with the selection of DeMarvion Overshown. The 22-year-old linebacker will be a project for Dan Quinn, and has the potential to be an extremely solid addition to the defense if the Cowboys can find him the right role.