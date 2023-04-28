With the 58th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys selected Michigan tight end Luke Schoonmaker. Tight end had been a popular choice for the Cowboys after Dalton Schultz left in free agency. The tight end class was deep and the Cowboys waited to get their man.

NFL.com

Versatile combination tight end capable of performing a variety of tasks in one-, two- or three-tight end sets. Schoonmaker steps foot on the field ready for action as a run blocker and does a nice job of competing in the entry and sustain phases of the block. He will need to add more muscle and play strength but already has a feel for creating run-lane angles with his footwork. He has the athletic talent to run a slightly expanded route tree, but he needs to do a better job of competing aggressively for catch space and meeting throws with extended hands.

Draft Network

Schoonmaker is a willing and effective blocker in the run game. He fits his hands well and shows the play strength to turn defenders to seal the edges. Blocking may be his best trait overall. Schoonmaker’s ability to block allows him to work on tight end delay concepts in the passing game. He is an effective receiving option off of play-action. Whether attacking up the seams, in the flats, or on crossers, Schoonmaker can find open opportunities within the defensive coverage. He has a good feel for attacking zone coverages. As a result, he can be a reliable quick option in the passing game. I like the way he fights through contact initially during his stems. He displayed good strong hands to make his share of difficult catches.

Round 1, pick 26 - DT Mazi Smith (Michigan)

Round 2, pick 58 - TE Luke Schoonmaker (Michigan)

Cowboys Day 2 needs:

OG: The Cowboys lost Connor McGovern, last year’s starter, and have yet to really replace him in the lineup. Tyler Smith could be the guy if they wanted, but they might prefer him at tackle, especially given Tyron Smith’s injury history, and Terence Steele’s injury recovery.

TE: Dalton Schultz has moved on. The team has some options in Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot, but Dallas may want more firepower and a possible starter.

RB: Dallas begins life without Ezekiel Elliott (unless they re-sign him). With Tony Pollard as RB1, the Cowboys could use a complement, especially with Pollard on a one-year deal.

WR: The team brought in Brandin Cooks giving them a solid top three, but depth is an issue. It hurt them last year, they will want to reinforce the position for 2023.

LB: With Micah Parsons spending the majority of his time as a lineman, the depth here is really thin. They will definitely draft one at some point.

CB: You can never have enough, and Stephon Gilmore may be only here for a year. They need to make a move to fortify depth and look to the future.