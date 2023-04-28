With the 58th pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the Dallas Cowboys select tight end Luke Schoonmaker.

So how did some of the analysts feel about Luke Schoonmaker getting his name called?

Some feel it’s a head-scratcher.

That feels HIGH for Luke Schoonmaker. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) April 29, 2023

While some feel the pick made a lot of sense:

BREAKING: With the 58th-overall pick in the 2023 #NFLDraft, the #Cowboys select:



Luke Schoonmaker, TE, Michigan



It's a Wolverine party in Dallas. — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) April 29, 2023

Ooh, I like Luke Schoonmaker. Much like his teammate Mazi Smith, he's a big friggin dude. Just kinda pretty good at everything.



Cowboys are going to run the ball much more effectively if everyone stays healthy. — David Helman (@davidhelman_) April 29, 2023

Two Wolverines....The Cowboys are taking Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker. — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) April 29, 2023

The Wolverines are very happy to see their guy get drafted.

Some more takes from analysts on the selection.

Well... That was unexpected.



Cowboys take Luke Schoonmaker. — Matt Owen (@ProfessorO_NFL) April 29, 2023

Your newest Dallas Cowboy: TE Luke Schoonmaker



Fantastic blocker and someone that Michigan made a point to run behind throughout his college campaign. #NFLDraft #DallasCowboys — Kyle Youmans (@Kyle_Youmans) April 29, 2023

Some very interesting points to note on the new Cowboys tight end.

With their second round pick the Cowboys select Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker. He had 54 catches for 637 yards and seven TDs in his final two years. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) April 29, 2023

Luke Schoonmaker, 6-5, 251 pounds, caught 35 passes for 418 yards with three TDs last season for Michigan. He had two drops and was a third-team All-Big Ten selection. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) April 29, 2023

Here’s a good look at what Schoonmaker can provide for the Dallas Cowboys offense.

.@dallascowboys fans, you got one of, if not the, most complete TEs in the 2023 #NFLDraft.@LukeSchoonmaker is a plug and play starter for the #Cowboys. He was one of the most athletic TEs in the draft per RAS too. #ShrineBowlpic.twitter.com/cpgGMA97Ix — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) April 29, 2023

Finally our fellow BTB staff members give their takes.

They must be in love. https://t.co/yYvJp4rj8W — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) April 29, 2023

To me, this Luke Schoonmaker pick tells me that Jake Fuerguson is going to be THAT guy as the Cowboys TE1 following the loss of Dalton Schultz this offseason. Excited to see Jake’s “prove it” season! — Jess Nevarez (@JessNevarez_) April 29, 2023

Back-to-back Michigan players. Am surprised by that one... I really wanted Schmitz, but Torrance and Drew Sanders were available hmmm. Am not sure what to make of that pick, not surprised we took a TE, but options are available in position in need. — (@IAmPStew) April 29, 2023

I have to admit I’m surprised by this pick. Tight end is much needed for the offense but there were other options for Dallas. There just be a new romance developing between Dallas and Michigan — Mike Poland (@kenfigkowboy) April 29, 2023

This has the look of a backup tight end or tight end two for Dallas in his first year at least. Maybe he can develop into more with the Cowboys.

Dallas has now picked back-to-back Michigan Wolverines and are making an emphasis on the running game on both offense and defense.