Twitter reaction to the Dallas Cowboys second-round pick of TE Luke Schoonmaker

The Cowboys take tight end Luke Schoonmaker from Michigan. Here’s what Twitter had to say about the second-round selection.

By Mike_Poland
NCAA Football: Fiesta Bowl-Texas Christian at Michigan Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

With the 58th pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the Dallas Cowboys select tight end Luke Schoonmaker.

So how did some of the analysts feel about Luke Schoonmaker getting his name called?

Some feel it’s a head-scratcher.

While some feel the pick made a lot of sense:

The Wolverines are very happy to see their guy get drafted.

Some more takes from analysts on the selection.

Some very interesting points to note on the new Cowboys tight end.

Here’s a good look at what Schoonmaker can provide for the Dallas Cowboys offense.

Finally our fellow BTB staff members give their takes.

This has the look of a backup tight end or tight end two for Dallas in his first year at least. Maybe he can develop into more with the Cowboys.

Dallas has now picked back-to-back Michigan Wolverines and are making an emphasis on the running game on both offense and defense.

