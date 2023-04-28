With the 58th pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the Dallas Cowboys select tight end Luke Schoonmaker.
.@LukeSchoonmaker is makin' his way to Dallas! ⭐️
Doubling up on the Michigan Men!
Welcome to Dallas, @LukeSchoonmaker
With the No. 58 overall pick in the 2023 @NFLDraft, the @dallascowboys select Luke Schoonmaker!
April 29, 2023
Round 2, Pick 58: @dallascowboys select @UMichFootball TE Luke Schoonmaker!
So how did some of the analysts feel about Luke Schoonmaker getting his name called?
Some feel it’s a head-scratcher.
That feels HIGH for Luke Schoonmaker.
While some feel the pick made a lot of sense:
BREAKING: With the 58th-overall pick in the 2023 #NFLDraft, the #Cowboys select:
Luke Schoonmaker, TE, Michigan
It's a Wolverine party in Dallas.
Ooh, I like Luke Schoonmaker. Much like his teammate Mazi Smith, he's a big friggin dude. Just kinda pretty good at everything.
Cowboys are going to run the ball much more effectively if everyone stays healthy.
Two Wolverines....The Cowboys are taking Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker.
The Wolverines are very happy to see their guy get drafted.
SCHOOOON‼️
The @dallascowboys select @UMichFootball TE @LukeSchoonmaker with the 5️⃣8️⃣th overall pick.
Some more takes from analysts on the selection.
Well... That was unexpected.
Cowboys take Luke Schoonmaker.
Your newest Dallas Cowboy: TE Luke Schoonmaker
Fantastic blocker and someone that Michigan made a point to run behind throughout his college campaign.
Some very interesting points to note on the new Cowboys tight end.
With their second round pick the Cowboys select Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker. He had 54 catches for 637 yards and seven TDs in his final two years.
Luke Schoonmaker, 6-5, 251 pounds, caught 35 passes for 418 yards with three TDs last season for Michigan. He had two drops and was a third-team All-Big Ten selection.
Here’s a good look at what Schoonmaker can provide for the Dallas Cowboys offense.
.@dallascowboys fans, you got one of, if not the, most complete TEs in the 2023 #NFLDraft.@LukeSchoonmaker is a plug and play starter for the #Cowboys. He was one of the most athletic TEs in the draft per RAS too.
Finally our fellow BTB staff members give their takes.
Another @umichfootball Wolverine makes #Dallas his new home ⭐️
They must be in love.
To me, this Luke Schoonmaker pick tells me that Jake Fuerguson is going to be THAT guy as the Cowboys TE1 following the loss of Dalton Schultz this offseason. Excited to see Jake's "prove it" season!
Back-to-back Michigan players. Am surprised by that one... I really wanted Schmitz, but Torrance and Drew Sanders were available hmmm. Am not sure what to make of that pick, not surprised we took a TE, but options are available in position in need.
I have to admit I'm surprised by this pick. Tight end is much needed for the offense but there were other options for Dallas. There just be a new romance developing between Dallas and Michigan
This has the look of a backup tight end or tight end two for Dallas in his first year at least. Maybe he can develop into more with the Cowboys.
Dallas has now picked back-to-back Michigan Wolverines and are making an emphasis on the running game on both offense and defense.
