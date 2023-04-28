With the 90th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys selected Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown. The team was very thin at the position with Micah Parsons playing so much on the defensive line. A good value pick for the Cowboys.

Former safety turned linebacker who has slowly but surely improved his feet and recognition over the last three seasons. Whether playing inside or outside, Overshown will need to get stronger and more effective at taking on blockers and tackling with security. His tape shows much improved key reading and play recognition, which could prove critical in allowing him to play at a consistently faster pace to the football. Overshown could struggle to hold up to downhill running attacks, but his instincts and blitz talent create a potential opportunity for him as a nickel/dime linebacker.

Against the run, Overshown showcases excellent sideline-to-sideline speed and consistently tracks ball carriers down and makes the tackle. On arrival, Overshown tackles with a violent temperament and will accelerate into the ball carrier, making for a violent collision. When Overshown triggers downhill, he has the speed to beat offensive linemen to a spot and make the tackle. When he is on the backside of the play, Overshown can burst through the line of scrimmage and track the ball carrier down. Against the pass, Overshown’s experience playing defensive back shows. Overshown has the ability to flip his hips and get great depth in his zone drops and can make plays on the football. In man coverage, Overshown’s length and size have great value in that he can match up well with big tight ends and has the athleticism to match with some slot receivers.

Round 1, pick 26 - DT Mazi Smith (Michigan)

Round 2, pick 58 - TE Luke Schoonmaker (Michigan)

Cowboys Day 2 needs:

OG: The Cowboys lost Connor McGovern, last year’s starter, and have yet to really replace him in the lineup. Tyler Smith could be the guy if they wanted, but they might prefer him at tackle, especially given Tyron Smith’s injury history, and Terence Steele’s injury recovery.

TE: Dalton Schultz has moved on. The team has some options in Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot, but Dallas may want more firepower and a possible starter.

RB: Dallas begins life without Ezekiel Elliott (unless they re-sign him). With Tony Pollard as RB1, the Cowboys could use a complement, especially with Pollard on a one-year deal.

WR: The team brought in Brandin Cooks giving them a solid top three, but depth is an issue. It hurt them last year, they will want to reinforce the position for 2023.

LB: With Micah Parsons spending the majority of his time as a lineman, the depth here is really thin. They will definitely draft one at some point.

CB: You can never have enough, and Stephon Gilmore may be only here for a year. They need to make a move to fortify depth and look to the future.