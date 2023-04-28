 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Twitter reaction to the Dallas Cowboys third-round pick of DeMarvion Overshown

The Cowboys took linebacker DeMarvion Overshown. Here’s what Twitter had to say about the third-round selection.

By Mike_Poland
/ new
NCAA Football: Alabama at Texas Austin American-Statesman-USA TODAY NETWORK

With the 90th pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the Dallas Cowboys selected linebacker DeMarvion Overshown from Texas.

So how did some of the analysts feel about DeMarvion Overshown getting his name called?

Some have some questions about the pick, but generally no one is upset about this one:

The University of Texas feels very happy about the hard-hitting linebacker staying in state.

Some very interesting points to note on the new Cowboys linebacker.

Finally our fellow BTB staff members give their takes.

The Cowboys spent time investigating DeMarvion Overshown extensively during the pre-draft process. They talked with him at the combine and had him in on the 30 visits, so it was almost inevitable that he was to become a Cowboy. While some have questions about his value at this stage of the draft, the front office in Dallas may have felt he would not be available for the Cowboys’ next pick on Day 3.

The linebacker room in Dallas is a little empty so the selection is welcomed and we look forward to seeing what the Longhorn talent will bring playing with Leighton Vander Esch and Damone Clark.

In This Stream

Dallas Cowboys Draft 2023: All information, news, reports, and rumors that you need to know

View all 44 stories

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Blogging The Boys Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Dallas Cowboys news from Blogging The Boys