With the 90th pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the Dallas Cowboys selected linebacker DeMarvion Overshown from Texas.

So how did some of the analysts feel about DeMarvion Overshown getting his name called?

Some have some questions about the pick, but generally no one is upset about this one:

Probably not a better landing spot for Overshown than Dallas. He needed to land somewhere with a defensive coaching staff that has a plan for his traits. Will take some time to mold, but plus traits and motor. — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) April 29, 2023

I thought this was a little bit high for Overshown... but I get it. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) April 29, 2023

The University of Texas feels very happy about the hard-hitting linebacker staying in state.

Some very interesting points to note on the new Cowboys linebacker.

Finally our fellow BTB staff members give their takes.

DeMarvion Overshown has the situational flexibility to be utilized and really grow within Dan Quinn’s defense. A great addition to the Cowboys LB room! — Jess Nevarez (@JessNevarez_) April 29, 2023

The Cowboys spent time investigating DeMarvion Overshown extensively during the pre-draft process. They talked with him at the combine and had him in on the 30 visits, so it was almost inevitable that he was to become a Cowboy. While some have questions about his value at this stage of the draft, the front office in Dallas may have felt he would not be available for the Cowboys’ next pick on Day 3.

The linebacker room in Dallas is a little empty so the selection is welcomed and we look forward to seeing what the Longhorn talent will bring playing with Leighton Vander Esch and Damone Clark.