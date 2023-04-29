After the second day of the NFL draft, all teams in the NFL East were making moves to improve their roster. The Dallas Cowboys addressed a position long rumored to be a focal point of this year’s draft. The Philadelphia Eagles filled needs after losing key components in free agency. The New York Giants looked to add stability and explosiveness to their offense. Finally, the Commanders doubled down on adding to their secondary. Here’s a look at the NFC East at the conclusion of Friday’s selections.

Dallas Cowboys

After seeing several tight ends selected over the past two nights, the Dallas Cowboys opted to take one of their own, drafting Luke Schoonmaker with their second-round pick. Schoonmaker is the fourth tight end taken in the second round by the Cowboys since 2006 (Anthony Fasano, Martellus Bennett, and Gavin Escobar). Schoonmaker provides upside as a two-way tight end. He’s got soft hands and gets in and out of his breaks quickly and smoothly. As a blocker, Schoonmaker would certainly complement the running game as well. Yet, this selection may seem rich since the Cowboys already have two good tight end prospects in Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot. If anything, the position will be competitive for each player vying for playing time.

With their final pick of Day 2, the Cowboys addressed linebacker and looked no further than the in-state Texas Longhorns, taking DeMarvion Overshown. Overshown is a converted safety with good speed to play underneath and is a big-time hitter. Overshown joins a linebacking corps that includes the speedy Damone Clark and a resurgent Leighton Vander Esch. Dan Quinn continues to leave his fingerprints over this draft class.

New York Giants

The New York Giants continue to invest premier resources into their offensive line after drafting Minnesota center John Michael Schmitz. Schmitz is a cerebral tactician that has been tasked with making the offensive line calls for the Gophers offense and opened big holes for draft hopeful Mohamed Ibrahim. Schmitz was a sixth-year senior and enters the NFL with plenty of playing experience.

The Giants also traded the 89th overall pick to move up sixteen slots to 73 and select Tennessee receiver Jalin Hyatt. Hyatt was the nation’s fifth-leading receiver with 1,267 yards. The Biletnikoff Award winner has the speed to provide the Giants with a legit vertical deep threat that was a highly productive player.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles had both the 65th and 66th pick at the top of the third round and drafted Tyler Steen and Sydney Brown. Steen was projected to fall somewhere in between the third and fourth rounds, which may be seen as a bit of reach, taken in the early part of the third. However, at 6’6”, 321 lbs., Steen has good mobility and fills a need at offensive line for the Eagles. Former first-round pick Andrew Dillard signed with the Titans and Steen will be valuable depth at tackle behind Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson.

Brown is a sensible pick that fills a need for Philadelphia. C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Marcus Epps were lost to free agency and adding Sydney Brown will help the Eagles retool the position. The Big 10 All-American has a nose for the football and defended seven passing while also pulling in six interceptions in 2022.

Washington Commanders

For the second pick in a row, the Washington Commanders drafted a cornerback. Jartavius Martin is projected to see the field right away and complement the Commanders’ high-priced front seven. Although a lot of the fanfare went to Devon Witherspoon on the Illinois defense, Martin is a chippy competitor that offers a lot of versatility. Martin could play in the slot in the nickel defense, or he could play over the top as a safety.

With their compensatory pick following the third round, the Commanders also selected offensive lineman Ricky Stromberg. Stromberg was a four-year starter for the Arkansas Razorbacks and won the Jacobs Trophy as the nation’s best offensive lineman. Stromberg could play either guard or center and the Commanders have a need at both spots.