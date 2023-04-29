With two days of the 2023 NFL Draft in the books, the Dallas Cowboys have acquired three players to help their football team this upcoming season. After taking a run-stopping beast on Day 1 in the form of Mazi Smith, the team selected tight end Luke Schoonmaker and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown on Day 2. The Cowboys will now turn their attention to Day 3 as they draft four more players and then sign a new crop of priority free agents.

Who will the Cowboys be looking for on Day 3? We’ve done our best to compile a list of 18 prospects who the Cowboys may go after in the later rounds or look to sign after the draft (players are listed in order of average draft position according to NFL Mock Draft Database).

78. WR Tyler Scott, Cincinnati - with great speed and quickness this Bearcat receiver knows how to get open.

85. WR A.T. Perry, Wake Forest - with good size and ball-tracking skills, this Demon Deacon is a route-running ace.

86. RB Roschon Johnson, Texas - with nice power and elusiveness, this Longhorn running back can do it all.

92. S JL Skinner, Boise State - a long strider with quick closing ability, this Bronco safety loves to lay the wood.

103. RB Israel Abanikanda, Pittsburgh - a quick cutter with big-play ability, this Panther running back frequently finds the end zone.

105. CB Cory Trice, Purdue - prototypical build with an aggressive play style, this Boilermaker corner can play all over the place.

110. RB Zach Evans, Ole Miss - with good vision and great burst, this Rebels back is very good at maneuvering through traffic

116. WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU - a good route-runner with a physical presence after the catch this Tiger shows a nice catch radius when leaping for the ball.

133. G Andrew Vorhees, USC - a strong blocker with great awareness, this Trojan comes with a discount due to a recent ACL injury.

155. QB Clayton Tune, Houston - with good arm strength and a nice internal clock, this Cougar quarterback offers great mobility.

170. S Jay Ward, LSU - with good size and ball-hawking ability, this Tiger offers position flex at both corner and safety.

171. QB Aidan O’Connell, Purdue - with great accuracy, this Boilermaker pass-thrower has the smarts to make plays at the NFL level.

174. WR Rakim Jarrett, Maryland - with great burst and yards-after-the-catch ability, this Terrapin receiver makes a nice development project.

177. G Anthony Bradford, LSU - with great size and strength, this Tiger has surprisingly good movement for a big guy.

184. DE Junior Fehoko, San Jose State - a relentless fighter, this Spartans defensive lineman reeks of intangibles.

197. CB Mekhi Garner, LSU - a lengthy defender with a physical presence, this Tigers corner has the traits to develop into a starting-caliber player.

229. OG Atonio Mafi, UCLA - with large mass and violent hands, this Bruins blocker moves bodies.

431. DE Durrell Johnson, Liberty - with a nice first step and great bend, this Flames edge rusher has the raw traits to develop into a good pass rusher.