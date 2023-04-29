If you’re wondering how Dallas’ second-round pick fits into their offense, here’s an idea.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 251 pounds with a 4.63-second 40-yard dash, the former Michigan tight end has the physical traits to be a mismatch weapon in the passing game. He’s not quite there yet, but subtle improvements as a route runner and at the catch point could enable him to be a more productive receiver in the NFL than he ever was in college. His elite athleticism (9.86 relative athletic score) gives him a sky-high pass-catching ceiling, as he has the speed to stretch the seam, the agility to create separation in and out of his breaks and the size combined with the leaping ability to present a mismatch even in contested-catch situations. Schoonmaker’s athleticism, paired with his lower-body flexibility and physicality, gives him an incredibly high ceiling as a route runner, which would be a welcome sight for quarterback Dak Prescott. Schoonmaker is the big-bodied target that can prove to be an effective outlet for Prescott, and don’t be surprised if he does a better job generating yards after the catch than Dalton Schultz did in previous seasons, as he does a phenomenal job of quickly transitioning into being a runner after securing the catch. Luckily, while he develops as a pass-catcher, Schoonmaker has the blocking ability to make an impact immediately, showing a strong latch and impressive ability to create open running lanes on the edge. Schoonmaker is one of the few tight ends who is a capable blocker both in-line and out in space, giving him the flexibility to be moved around the formation and still be a weapon in the running game.

You know what they say; One Michigan Wolverine is boring, but two’s a party,

It’s the second time in six years the Cowboys have selected two Wolverines in the same draft. In 2017, Dallas took Michigan defensive end Taco Charlton in the first round and cornerback Jourdan Lewis in the third round. The Cowboys’ scoring defense ranked fifth in 2022 (20.1), sixth-best in the league. Their rush defense ranked 22nd, however, allowed 129.3 yards per game, so a run-stuffer such as Smith was a big need. One of the stronger players in the draft, he won’t get pushed around much. At the NFL Scouting Combine, he had 34 bench press reps, the most by a defensive player and second most at the combine. Schoonmaker dealt with injuries in his final season at Michigan, limiting his productivity, but he should be a solid replacement for Dalton Schultz, who signed with the Houston Texans in free agency.

It seems like everyone in the NFC East heads home tonight after getting everything they wanted.

After what could, at best and very charitably, be called a dismal second round overall, the NFC East rebounded nicely in the third round. The Eagles, which led the way in Thursday’s opening round, got the round started off on the right food. The Giants took advantage of a potential Top 50 player falling to them with the 73rd pick, giving Daniel Jones a nice target to throw to. The Cowboys clearly want Dan Quinn to never leave The Star, giving him another very nice shiny new toy to play with. And the Commanders managed not to bungle their pick, a vast improvement over their second round effort. Overall, the division did well for itself. Well enough for an overall grade of A-. Now for the picks: FINDING A GEM IN THEIR BACKYARD Speaking of steals, the Cowboys selection of DeMarvion Overshown with the 90th overall pick might rate as a great heist. Overshown was held back by constant changes in coaches and schemes in Austin. He’ll find stability in Dallas. Dan Quinn knows how to utilize players like Overshown. I suspect he’s going to be a Hurts-stopper for the Cowboys, along with any other run-happy passer the Cowboys play. Solid B with the potential to move up to an A-, or even more. The Cowboys could have addressed another area of need, but a Micah Parsons clone is hard to pass up.

There’s no question the Cowboys filled a need at linebacker by drafting Overshown.

Big board ranking Overshown is ranked as Brugler’s eighth-best linebacker with a third- to fourth-round grade. How he fits He’s a versatile linebacker who prides himself on his ability to line up in multiple spots, stepping up to stop the run, dropping into coverage against a tight end or pass rushing on third downs. Second guess? The pick makes sense with the Cowboys moving on from Anthony Barr, and Luke Gifford leaving in free agency. Some of the notable players still available when the Cowboys went on the clock: Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo, Texas running back Roschon Johnson, South Carolina cornerback Darius Rush and NC State offensive guard Chandler Zavala. Rookie impact Overshown should be able to compete for playing time immediately. The top linebackers on the depth chart are Leighton Vander Esch, Damone Clark and Jabril Cox. Overshown should be able to help play in multiple defensive roles while also contributing on special teams.

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network, and on weekdays we offer two different shows every single day.

Monday: 1st and 10 with Tony Catalina & Aidan Davis

Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Tuesday: The Writer’s Block with Jess Nevarez and Brandon Loree

Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB Staffers

Wednesday: NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton

Wednesday: Talkin’ The Star with Connor Livesay

Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

Thursday: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

Friday: Girls Talkin’ Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

Saturday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

Also every single weekday features a roundup episodes of sorts similar to these news headlines that catches you up on everything that you need to know! Make sure to listen to Dallas Cowboys Daily hosted by Jess Nevarez from Monday through Friday. We also offer live shows every weekday afternoon on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel.

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.