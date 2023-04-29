Cowboys Draft 2023: Listen to Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown find out Dallas is drafting him

The hype was REALLY real when @AGENT0__ got the call.— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) April 29, 2023
Listen to his secret audio NOW! #CowboysDraft | @ATT pic.twitter.com/OoGxIORYyJ
More From Blogging The Boys
- Cowboys Draft 2023: Listen to Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker find out Dallas is drafting him
- Cowboys draft 2023: Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker figures to become a weapon in the open field
- Cowboys draft 2023: DeMarvion Overshown gives the team some much needed depth at linebacker
- Dallas Cowboys NFL draft results 2023 tracker
- Twitter reaction to the Dallas Cowboys third-round pick of DeMarvion Overshown
- Cowboys draft analysis: Why the Cowboys picked linebacker DeMarvion Overshown in the third round
Loading comments...