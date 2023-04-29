2023 NFL Draft day two grades: Unflattering grades for Cowboys

Information asymmetry is a term used in contract theory and economics to describe situations where one party has more or better information than the other.

Two parties sharing such an information asymmetry are NFL teams on one hand and fans and draft media on the other hand.

Over the years, fans and draft pundits have created ever more complex schemes, strategies and outright fantasies about what they think NFL teams should do. Draft preparation is no longer about trying to predict what teams will do, today it is much more about telling teams what they should to do - and then criticizing them for failing to follow whatever mock draft or big board somebody concocted.

Underlying all of that is an inherent distrust in the scouting competence of NFL teams, all 32 of which have infinitely more information about draft prospects at their disposal than any draft pundit out there. But when has that stopped anybody from loudly proclaiming that his or her team MUST draft this or that prospect, OR ELSE!

So every year we wonder whether the Cowboys know exactly what they are doing (“Dude, highly unlikely!”) and may eventually look like geniuses, or whether this just your big dumb team trying and failing to outsmart everyone else once again (“I told ya they should have drafted J.J. Watt!!!!”)?

Only time will tell.

Here’s a quick look at some of the media grades that have come in so far for the Cowboys picks yesterday.

58. Cowboys: Luke Schoonmaker, TE, Michigan

For The Win: Grade: B

That’s one way to replace Dalton Schultz — draft essentially the same exact player in Schoonmaker. Except he’ll be a 24-year-old rookie. And he doesn’t really present a matchup problem. And probably has to be thrown open more often than you ideally want. Please, Mike McCarthy, never change.

SI.com: Grade: B-

The Cowboys found their Dalton Schultz replacement with Schoonmaker, who offers versatility as a solid pass catcher and blocker. Schoonmaker, who will now catch passes from Dak Prescott, averaged 11.8 yards per reception in college.

Bleacher Report: Grade: C+

Schoonmaker is a solid prospect, but the Cowboys might have been able to get him later in the draft. Tight end is a big need for the Cowboys, so the pick makes sense.

Yahoo Sports: Grade: C+

Schoonmaker is a solid prospect, but the Cowboys might have been able to get him later in the draft. Tight end is a big need for the Cowboys, so the pick makes sense.

The Athletic: Grade: C-

Tremendous size (6-5 ¼, 251) coupled with a quality senior year led Schoonmaker to a solid senior season at Michigan. Despite a pair of shoulder injuries, Schoonmaker finished with 35 catches for 418 yards and three touchdowns for the Big Ten champion Wolverines. It was his only season as Michigan’s primary tight end. Schoonmaker ran the 40 in 4.63 seconds at the combine. Perhaps he’s not physically elite in any area, but he’s solid enough as a route runner and a blocker to become an asset as a No. 2 or No. 3 tight end.

SB Nation: Grade: C-

I didn’t think Schoonmaker would go in Day 2, let alone over Darnell Washington. Odd pick here.

CBSSports: Grade: C-

Strong hands. Not a YAC type whatsoever and only broke out at the end of a long career. Fun player who fills a need but this is too early.

Sporting News: Grade: D

The Cowboys did get their tight end room replenished with Dalton Schultz leaving in free agency, but this is a curious reach given Darnell Washington and other much better blockers and athletes were left at the position.

NFL.com: No grade

Chad Reuter: Dalton Schultz’s departure in free agency meant the Cowboys would be in the market for a tight end this year. Schoonmaker is a fluid athlete who can contribute as a blocker, as well. An injury limited him a bit in 2022, but with the second-round run on tight ends, the pick made sense at Dallas’ spot. Overshown adds depth to the team’s linebacker corps. Eric Edholm: Dallas has some pretty good options to replace Dalton Schultz in-house already, but it found a two-way option as a blocker and short receiver. Schoonmaker is a bit of a late bloomer, but he’s a very solid, complete contributor who rose throughout the pre-draft process.

ESPN: No grade

After taking a Michigan man in the first round in Smith, the Cowboys went with another in Schoonmaker. He can do what the Cowboys want from their tight ends, working on the line as well as displaced. After losing Dalton Schultz in free agency, they needed a tight end to pair with Jake Ferguson (a fourth-round pick last year), Peyton Hendershot (an undrafted free agent from last year), and Sean McKeon. He is a solid blocker and comes from a system at Michigan that values tight end versatility.

Related Bet on Cowboys futures at DraftKings Sportsbook

90. Cowboys: DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Texas

SB Nation: Grade: B+

Overshown is a long, tall defender who is a run and chase player at best. When he sees everything unfold, he can get downhill in an instant. He’s got range as a former safety, and in Dallas Dan Quinn can use him well.

The Athletic: Grade: B

A quick, explosive linebacker built to help stop passing games, Overshown (6-2 ½, 229) had 10 tackles for loss last year (30.5 in his career) with four sacks and five passes defensed for Texas. He started 33 games in his career and is physical and aggressive as a tackler. He looks like a situational linebacker with special teams ability from day one.

Sporting News: Grade: B

The Cowboys have some great upfield linebacker play led by pass-rushing and havoc-wreaking Micah Parsons, but get good value here in the speedy and quick Overshown, made to help them a lot in pass coverage.

For The Win: Grade: B

Someone to put in the developmental pipeline behind Leighton Vander Esch, Overshown runs like a safety but plays linebacker. He’ll have to beef up, but he can already cover sideline to sideline like the best of them.

CBSSports: Grade: B-

Long, athletic off-ball linebacker who has a major tackling issue. Will find the football though in coverage and that’s vital. Good, not great explosiveness and range.

SI.com: Grade: C+

Overshown is a fast and physical off-ball linebacker. He recorded 10 tackles for loss and was named first-team All-Big 12 last season.

Bleacher Report: Grade: C+

Schoonmaker is a solid prospect, but the Cowboys might have been able to get him later in the draft. Tight end is a big need for the Cowboys, so the pick makes sense.

Bleacher Report: Grade: C

Texas DeMarvion Overshown isn’t a complete defender. He has the size (6’3”, 229 lbs) and athleticism to develop into an eventual starter. However, he’s more of an insurance policy with significant upside instead of someone expected to make an immediate contribution other than on special teams.

Yahoo Sports: Grade: C-

Overshown is a project as far as the NFL is concerned. He has the speed to be a playmaker for the Cowboys. At the very least, he can play some special teams while he bulks up.

ESPN: No grade

He played multiple positions at Texas, but the Cowboys will view him as a weak-side linebacker in DC Quinn’s scheme. With Leighton Vander Esch and Damone Clark as their top two linebackers (counting Micah Parsons as an edge player), the Cowboys needed to find some linebacker help. He filled up the stat sheet, finishing with 30.5 tackles for loss, 9 sacks, 3 forced fumbles and 3 interceptions. Another plus for the Cowboys — and why special teams coordinator John Fassel was spotted on the draft-room camera at the time of the selection — is his special teams work, in addition to starting 32 of his final 33 games at Texas.

NFL.com: No grade

Eric Edholm: Overshown is a former safety who brings good coverage and blitzing skill to Dallas, which is less than an hour from where he grew up. There might be a limit to his ceiling with a smaller frame, a few injuries in his history and sometimes out-of-control play, but Overshown can be an energy source on defense and special teams.

Now that you’ve had a (short) night to sleep over it, how do you feel about the Cowboys’ Day Two draft haul?