It’s Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft. The Cowboys went with a big man in the first round, securing defensive tackle Mazi Smith. In round two they picked up TE Luke Schoonmaker and in round three secured linebacker DeMarvion Overshown. You can keep track of all the moves using our tracker.

Now we take on rounds four through seven.

This is an open thread for draft chat.

Cowboys 2023 draft picks:

Round 1, pick 26 - DT Mazi Smith (Michigan)

Round 2, pick 58 - TE Luke Schoonmaker (Michigan)

Round 3, pick 90 - LB DeMarvion Overshown (Texas)

Round 4, pick 129

Round 5, pick 169

Round 6, pick 212

Round 7, pick 244

Cowboys needs Day 3:

OG: The Cowboys lost Connor McGovern, last year’s starter, and have yet to really replace him in the lineup. Tyler Smith could be the guy if they wanted, but they might prefer him at tackle, especially given Tyron Smith’s injury history, and Terence Steele’s injury recovery.

RB: Dallas begins life without Ezekiel Elliott (unless they re-sign him). With Tony Pollard as RB1, the Cowboys could use a complement, especially with Pollard on a one-year deal.

WR: The team brought in Brandin Cooks giving them a solid top three, but depth is an issue. It hurt them last year, they will want to reinforce the position for 2023.

CB: You can never have enough, and Stephon Gilmore may be only here for a year. They need to make a move to fortify depth and looking to the future.

