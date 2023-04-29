 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL draft results 2023: Dallas Cowboys select Eric Scott Jr. with the 178th pick

The Cowboys added help at the cornerback position with Southern Miss prospect Eric Scott Jr.

By Dave Halprin
NCAA Football: Southern Mississippi at Texas-San Antonio Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

With the 178th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys selected cornerback Eric Scott Jr. from Southern Miss. The Cowboys trade to the top of the sixth round to get him. You can never have enough corners.

Scott’s size and explosiveness will immediately jump out to NFL teams. The traits are nice, but the agility and fluidity are major concerns as it pertains to staying connected to routes as a man defender. Scott seeks out playmaking opportunities and has the attributes needed to win 50/50 challenges, but he needs to play in zone-heavy looks and become a more well-rounded run defender.

  • Round 1, pick 26 - DT Mazi Smith (Michigan)
  • Round 2, pick 58 - TE Luke Schoonmaker (Michigan)
  • Round 3, pick 90 - LB DeMarvion Overshown (Texas)
  • Round 4, pick 129 - DE Viliami Fehoko (San Jose State)
  • Round 5, pick 169 - OT Asim Richards (North Carolina)
  • Round 6, pick 178 - CB Eric Scott Jr. (Southern Miss)
  • Round 7, pick 244

Cowboys Day 3 needs:

OG/OL: The Cowboys lost Connor McGovern, last year’s starter, and have yet to really replace him in the lineup. Tyler Smith could be the guy if they wanted, but they might prefer him at tackle, especially given Tyron Smith’s injury history, and Terence Steele’s injury recovery.

RB: Dallas begins life without Ezekiel Elliott (unless they re-sign him). With Tony Pollard as RB1, the Cowboys could use a complement, especially with Pollard on a one-year deal.

WR: The team brought in Brandin Cooks giving them a solid top three, but depth is an issue. It hurt them last year, they will want to reinforce the position for 2023.

CB: You can never have enough, and Stephon Gilmore may be only here for a year. They need to make a move to fortify depth and look to the future.

